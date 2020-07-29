Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite has to go down as one of the best so far this year. Tonight's show also has a stacked card and should be another great night of pro wrestling. We have two title matches on the card, including the TNT Championship and the AEW Tag Team Championships.

We also have a massive 10-man tag-team match with every member of The Inner Circle in action against Trent, Chuckie T, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy.

Best Friends and Friends vs. The Inner Circle

TONIGHT on Dynamite - It's a mammoth ten-man tag team match as Best Friends, @orangecassidy, @luchasaurus & @boy_myth_legend take on the Inner Circle!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. pic.twitter.com/ce6eZ02HZW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 29, 2020

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite ended with Sammy Guevara returning to help Chris Jericho, and Jake Hager beat Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came out to make the save, chasing The Inner Circle away after the match. This has led to a massive 5-on-5 tag team match tonight with Best Friends and Friends facing every member of The Inner Circle.

Can Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy work together well enough to overcome the well-oiled machine that is The Inner Circle? We will find out on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Cody defends TNT Championship against WARHORSE

You asked for it. You got it.

TOMORROW on Dynamite - @CodyRhodes defends his TNT Championship against the challenger @JPWARHORSE.



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/WNK8Lfs4XO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 29, 2020

Cody continues to be a fighting champion as he puts the TNT Championship on the line against WARHORSE. A lot of fans may not know much about WARHORSE until tonight. Let's just say; this should be a great match.

Cody's match aginst Eddie Kingston was one of the matches of the night last week on AEW Dynamite and expect this one to follow the same trend.

Advertisement

Ricky Starks and Brian Cage face Darby Allin and Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks has now joined Brian Cage, going under the management of Taz. The duo attacked Darby Allin last week, only to be driven off by Jon Moxley.

All four men will be in the ring at the same time on AEW Dynamite in a Tornado Tag Team match. It's hard to pick a winner in this one but if anything, Taz could prove to be the decisive factor from ringside.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend the AEW Tag Team Championships

TOMORROW on Dynamite - The #AEW World Tag Team Championships are on the line as @stu_dos & @EvilUno take on the champions @theAdamPage & @KennyOmegamanX.



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/KpBKJwYQ8y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 29, 2020

There have been little signs of tension between the AEW Tag Team Champions, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page over the last couple of weeks. This includes Omega failing to come out on time on Dynamite last week to save Page from a beatdown at the hands of members of The Dark Order. FTR came out to save Page instead.

Omega and Page will have to set their differences aside on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite as they put the title on the line against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.