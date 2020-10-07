AEW Dynamite Preview: 30 years of Jericho, Dog collar match

We will be celebrating 30 years of Chris Jericho on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho himself will be in action as he teams up with Jake Hager to take on Luther and Serpentico. The TNT Championship will be on the line as Cody challenges Brodie Lee in a Dog collar match. Both the AEW Tag-Team Championships and the FTW Championship will be on the line.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager take on Luther and Serpentico

30 years in the making calls for a sing-along - LET'S HEAR IT PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/ZrnYxJ7bX4 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 4, 2020

It's only fitting that Chris Jericho will get to face his old friend Luther on the episode of Dynamite celebrating 30 years of Jericho. The match was set up last week after Luther interfered from the barricade area during Jericho's match against Isiah Kassidy.

Apart from the match, it will be interesting to see if the Inner Circle have anything special planned for this occasion.

Cody faces Mr. Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar Match

Will @CodyRhodes be able to make a different outcome than last time? pic.twitter.com/UnrmITyvYa — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 6, 2020

Cody accepted Brodie Lee's challenge last week. The stakes will be high as Cody faces Mr. Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match for the TNT Championship tonight. The last time these two men met in the ring, Cody got destroyed in short order by the leader of The Dark Order. Will things be different tonight or will it be another massive win for Mr. Brodie Lee?

Brian Cage defends the FTW Championship

The FTW Title is on the line for the first time ever. Who is coming out as the Champion? pic.twitter.com/QTYaSb7c9k — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

Brian Cage will put the FTW Championship on the line against Will Hobbs on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The six-man tag on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago had to be cancelled but Hobbs gets his big chance tonight. However, beating Brian Cage will be a massive task in what will be the biggest match of Will Hobbs' career.

FTR put the AEW Tag-Team Championships on the line

We created this “Brush With Greatness” to give teams from around the 🌎 that normally wouldn’t get this shot, 20 minutes to prove they have what it takes to wrestle in a nationally televised championship match.



It creates new stars & fresh matches. You can thank us later.#FTR pic.twitter.com/8OMbJ16O8t — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) October 7, 2020

The AEW Tag-Team Championships will be on the line tonight as FTR take on The Hybrid 2. FTR have been on a dominant run of late but Jack Evans and Angelico are an experienced tag-team and will be up for a fight. This is the chance The Hybrid 2 have been waiting for to make their mark on AEW.

Big Swole takes on Serena Deeb

Former WWE Superstar Serena Deeb recently signed a full-time contract with AEW. Deeb has looked very good in the ring in her recent outings and will be looking to build on it as she faces Big Swole, who is fresh off a win at All Out.