AEW Dynamite Preview: Big change to title match, Will Jon Moxley join The Inner Circle?

Will Jon Moxley join The Inner Circle?

The new year has barely started and it's time for the first AEW Dynamite episode of the year. The Homecoming episode will take place from AEW's spiritual home of Jacksonville, Florida.

We have a big show in store for us tonight which will see Jon Moxley in action, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks teaming up to face PAC and The Lucha Bros, as well as a Fatal-4-Way match for the AEW Women's Championship.

Change in plans sees the AEW Women's title being defended in a Fatal-4-Way match

Kris Statlander was originally supposed to challenge Riho for the AEW Women's Championship but will not be on tonight's show due to a previous booking from before she had signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Because of this, we have a change in plans and the AEW Women's title will be defended in a Fatal-4-Way instead.

Riho has a tough task ahead of her tonight as she defends her title against Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida. The Champ will know going in that she does not have to be pinned to lose her title.

Jon Moxley in singles action against Trent

Jon Moxley will take on Trent in singles action

The Purveyor of Unscripted Violence, Jon Moxley, will be in singles action on the first AEW Dynamite of 2020. Moxley will go one-on-one with Trent before he comes face to face with the Inner Circle later on in the night.

Moxley responds to the Inner Circle's offer

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho offered Jon Moxley a spot in the Inner Circle. Jericho told Moxley that they could dominate All Elite Wrestling together and also offered to bring gifts tonight to convince him. Moxley will finally make his decision on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and at this point, we expect him to turn down the offer.

Cody vs Darby Allin

Cody will take on Darby Allin

Darby Allin teamed up with Cody to help him vanquish The Butcher and The Blade. As a result of their win, Darby Allin gets another shot at Cody one-on-one on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Allin and Cody faced off at Fyter Fest last year with the match ending in a time limit draw.

