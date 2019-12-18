AEW Dynamite Preview: Big title match, Jericho vs Jungle Boy

Pratyay Ghosh Preview 18 Dec 2019, 18:35 IST

Chris Jericho faces Jungle Boy in a non-title match

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be another great show, at least on paper. The show will kick off with a commercial-free match between The Lucha bros and the team of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. We will also see Chris Jericho in action as he takes on Jungle Boy in a non-title match. We also have a massive AEW Tag-Team Championship match as SCU defend their titles against The Young Bucks.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page face The Lucha Bros

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will kick-off with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page teaming up once again to take on The Lucha Bros. AEW has already announced that the entire first match will be commercial-free. This follows Omega and Page teaming up last week on Dynamite where they picked up an impressive win against Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears. How will they fare when they take on Fenix and Pentagon Jr on Dynamite tonight?

Cody teams up with Darby Allin against The Butcher and The Blade

Cody teams up with Darby Allin tonight

Cody teamed up with QT Marshall on last week's show but the duo came up short in their match against The Butcher and The Blade. After the match, just when it looked like no one had Cody's back, Darby Allin made his way out to ringside.

The two team up on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and they face The Butcher and The Blade. Will Cody have better luck tonight?

Kris Statlander and Britt Baker to see who will challenge Riho

Who will face Riho next?

Kris Statlander has been very impressive since her All Elite Wrestling debut. She beat #2 ranked Hikaru Shida to jump up the rankings and will face Britt Baker tonight to see who will be the next challenger for Riho's AEW Women's Championship.

