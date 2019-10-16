AEW Dynamite Preview: Chris Jericho defends the AEW World Championship in a Street Fight, Moxley and PAC team up (Oct 16th, 2019)

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 187 // 16 Oct 2019, 19:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tonight's main event will see Darby Allin challenging for the AEW World Championship

Tonight's episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is set to go live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We have two Tag-Team Tournament matches as well as two huge title matches. SCU face The Best friends in the first Tag-Team Tournament match and the second match sees The Lucha Bros taking on Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

We also have another tag-team match on tonight's episode of Dynamite with Jon Moxley teaming up with PAC to take on Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

The first title match tonight sees Riho defending the AEW Women's Championship against Dr. Britt Baker. The main-event of tonight's Dynamite has Chris Jericho putting his AEW World Championship on the line against Darby Allin in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Chris Jericho defends the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin

Chris Jericho

The main event of tonight's episode of Dynamite will see Chris Jericho defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Darby Allin beat Jimmy Havoc last week on Dynamite to earn tonight's title shot. The brawl later on in the episode ended with Darby Allin coming out in a skateboard and attacking Chris Jericho.

Jericho was visibly upset about this as the show went off the air. He cut a backstage promo later promising the he will teach Darby Allin a lesson he'll never forget when the two square off tonight.

Riho defends the AEW Women's Championship against Dr. Britt Baker

Britt Baker will get a shot at the AEW Women's Championship

Advertisement

Two championships will be defended on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tonight. The first of these will be Riho defending the AEW Women's Championship against Dr. Britt Baker. Riho and Baker teamed up on last week's episode of Dynamite, defeating Emi Sakura and Bea Priestly.

This title match should be great and Riho has the deck stacked against her once again. Britt Baker is a seasoned performer and will be coming after the Japanese sensation with everything she has.

1 / 2 NEXT