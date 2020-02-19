AEW Dynamite Preview: Cody faces Wardlow in a steel cage, Jeff Cobb vs Moxley

Cody will face Wardlow in the first steel cage match in AEW history on tonight's episode of Dynamite. We also have Jeff Cobb's first match in AEW as well as a huge tag-team title match as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page face The Lucha Bros.

Tonight's episode of Dynamite will see the first-ever steel cage match on AEW history as Cody faces Wardlow. Cody has to beat Wardlow tonight, if he wants to get his hands on MJF at the Revolution PPV on 29th February.

Cody will have a tough task ahead of him tonight when he goes one on one with 'Mr. Mayhem' himself and there's more than a good chance that MJF will be on hand to make things as difficult as possible.

Jeff Cobb faces Jon Moxley in his first AEW match

The main event of last week's episode of Dynamite saw Moxley take on the Inner Circle's Santana. Moxley got the victory but was then ambushed by the Inner Circle. Chris Jericho then called out his hired gun Jeff Cobb. He marched down to the ring and took Moxley on a tour of The Islands.

Cobb isn't signed full-time with AEW and will face Moxley tonight in his first match for the company. Can Moxley beat the odds again and pick up another win tonight?

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs The Lucha Bros (for the AEW Tag-Team Championships)

There has been tension in The Elite in recent weeks, stemming from problems between Hangman Page and The Young Bucks. Page and Omega will defend their Titles against The Lucha Bros tonight and will be hoping that there's no distractions to get in their way.

The Lucha Bros are at the top of their game and will have a good chance of leaving with the titles if Omega and Page are not at the top of their game.

Tag-Team Battle Royale (winners get a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships)

We will see a tag-team battle royale tonight

A massive tag-team Battle Royale has been announced for tonight's show. The winners will go on to challenge for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships. Among the participants are SCU, The Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.