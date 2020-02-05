AEW Dynamite Preview: Cody to receive 10 lashes, Huge 8-man match

Cody will get 10 lashes from MJF on tonight's show

Tonight's episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite takes place from Huntsville, Alabama. There are a number of big matches on the card including Jon Moxley in singles action as well as The Elite teaming up to face The Lucha Bros, The Butcher, and The Blade. We also have Yuka Sakazaki making her return to AEW.

Cody receives 10 lashes

Cody

Dynamite will see Cody receiving 10 lashes at the hands of MJF. This is a part of MJF's stipulations for Cody if he wants to face MJF at AEW Revolution later this month.

How will this segment end? Will Cody just take the lashes from MJF? Tune in tonight to find out.

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs The Butcher, The Blade and Lucha Bros

A huge 8-man tag

We have a huge 8-man tag team match set for tonight's show. The AEW Tag-Team Champions, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page, team up with The Young Bucks to take on The Butcher, The Blade and the Lucha Bros. Will Hangman Page find more reasons to be mad at the other members of The Elite?

Which of these teams will come out on top tonight?

Jon Moxley in singles action against Ortiz

Jon Moxley will be in singles action

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will also see Jon Moxley go one on one with Inner Circle member Ortiz. Moxley is currently the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Chris Jericho has already inflicted damage to Moxley's eye and should be on hand tonight to get involved in this match himself.

Advertisement

Jericho would not have ended with how last week's episode of Dynamite ended with Jon Moxley coming out to save Darbin Allin, Isiah Kassidy and Marc Quen from the hands of the Inner Circle.

Yuka Sakazaki returns to AEW and faces Britt Baker

Yuka Sakazaki will be in action tonight

Britt Baker is currently in the middle of a heel turn and we're yet to see how this will turn out. Last week's segment on Dynamite showed promise and Baker will have another chance to impress on tonight's show. Baker will go face Yuka Sakazaki in singles action on the latter's return to All Elite Wrestling.

Check out the last week's AEW Dynamite Results here.