AEW Dynamite Results: Inner Circle destroy top star, Moxley replies with baseball bat

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Another great episode of AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by The Inner Circle taking on Private Party and Darby Allin. We also saw former tag-team champions SCU in action as well as Cody taking on Kip Sabian. Women's division action saw Nyla Rose go head to head with Big Swole.

Jon Moxley calls out Chris Jericho

It's official. Chicago, are you ready?! #AEWRevolution is not too far away! Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwylJ8p! pic.twitter.com/DEDAbfMDzE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 30, 2020

Jon Moxley opened tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite which took place in Moxley's home state of Ohio. Moxley addressed the fact that there was still weeks away before the two men at AEW Revolution. The new #1 contender challenged Jericho to come out and meet him in the ring, and for once to take a beating like man.

Jericho's music hit at this point and he and the Inner Circle came out on the apron. After running Moxley down on the mic, Jericho invited five of Ortiz's friends out to join them taking the numbers advantage to 10 to 1.

Moxley still didn't back down and charged up the ramp at the heels. Security were forced to intervene at this point and after hitting a couple of Paradigm Shifts, Moxley retreated through the crowd.

The Young Bucks vs The Butcher and The Blade

MJF came out with The Butcher and The Blade before moving over to commentary. Thanks to distractions from Allie, The Butcher and The Blade dominated the early stages of the match. The heels isolated Nick Jackson and hit him with a double-team gut check only for Matt Jackson to break up the count.

Matt tagged in and laid into The Butcher. Matt hit The Butcher with a dropkick through the rope before hitting The Blade with a Sliced Bread. Jackson leapt out of the ring after this and hit The Butcher with a superkick at ringside, followed by a flying elbow to The Blade in the middle of the ring for a 2-count.

The Bucks isolated The Blade and hit him with a Meltzer Driver for the win.

Advertisement

The Young Bucks def. The Butcher and The Blade

The Butcher tried to attack The Bucks from behind after the match but Kenny Omega and Hangman Page came out to make the save.

1 / 5 NEXT