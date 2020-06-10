AEW Dynamite Preview: FTR make their in-ring debut, TNT Championship on the line

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will be in tag-team action on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Cody will defend the TNT Championship against Marq Quen.

We have an action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite in store for us tonight. We will see FTR making their debuts against The Butcher and The Blade. This will be their first match since being released by WWE.

We also have a Championship match on the card tonight. Cody puts his TNT Championship on the line against Marq Quen of Private Party. We also have Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in action against Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle.

Speaking of the Inner Circle, Le Champion Chris Jericho will be returning to the commentary table for tonight's episode of Dynamite.

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, FTR came to the rescue of The Young Bucks, driving off The Butcher and The Blade. This led to an altercation last week when The Butcher and The Blade interrupted FTR's interview with Tony Schiavone which leads to tonight's match.

We'll see Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in action in an AEW ring for the first time as they square off against The Butcher and The Blade. This won't be the easiest match for the team formerly known as The Revival, but it's hard to see anything other than a victory for them.

Dax and Cash were recently on Jim Cornette's podcast and discussed The Young Bucks and what they thought of Matt and Nick Jackson. From what Dax and Cash had to say, it definitely looks like AEW are building to a big match between these two tag-teams in the near future.

Cody defends the TNT Championship against Marq Quen

The TNT Championship match will be on the line tonight as he goes one on one against Marq Quen of Private Party. This will be Cody's second title defense, following his match against Jungle Boy last week on AEW Dynamite.

Cody has been on fire in recent weeks, which culminated with him winning the TNT Championship in the tournament finale at Double or Nothing against Lance Archer.

Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz face Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

The Inner Circle's Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz will be in six-man tag action. They will take on the team of Trent, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. Both teams are pretty well matched although the Inner Circle members have to be the favorites going in.

Chris Jericho returns to commentary

Chris Jericho will not be in action tonight and will instead return to the commentary desk once again. Jericho had previously commentated on some of the episodes AEW had to pre-tape behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Jericho did a fantastic job on commentary in those episodes and should be an entertaining part of the show tonight.