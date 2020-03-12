AEW Dynamite Results: Inner Circle destroy The Elite, Big debut

The Inner Circle look more dangerous than ever

The main-event of AEW Dynamite tonight saw Hangman Page team up with a mystery partner to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle. We also had Death Triangle in action tonight against Private Party and Joey Janela.

Also on the card was MJF teaming up with The Butcher and The Blade to face Jurassic Express. Tonight's show also saw the first AEW appearance of Lance Archer. Archer was indeed the man Jake Roberts teased as his client on last week's episode of Dynamite.

Cody vs Ortiz

Ortiz held his own in the beginning stages of the match against Cody. Both men were closely matched early on. Soon after the start of the match, we saw Jake Roberts and his new client Lance Archer, on his AEW debut, making their way down to ringside through the crowd.

Ortiz used a distraction by Santana to go straight after his leg. He continued to work on the leg and when the referee was distracted, Santana had a go at it too.

A scuffle on the outside saw Brandi go after Santana. This led to Santana going for Arn Anderson, with Cody taking Santana out with a suicide dive.

Cody then locked in a Figure 4 Leglock in the middle of the ring. It looked like Ortiz would reach the ropes but Cody pulled him back and turned him over, forcing Ortiz to tap.

Cody def. Ortiz

Santana attacked Cody from behind after the match but he was chased off by Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega and Arn Anderson.

Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle appeared backstage after this. They had brutally attacked Nick Jackson, trapping him under a metal door. Members of the Elite along with medics rushed to get to Jackson.

