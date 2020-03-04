AEW Dynamite Preview: Jericho faces Moxley in tag match, former WWE Superstar to debut tonight?

Jon Moxley will be in action tonight on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite takes place from Denver, Colorado later tonight and we will see the fallout from the Revolution PPV. The new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in the house and will face off against Chris Jericho in tag-team action. Jake Hager will be in singles action tonight as will be Colt Cabana.

We will also see Lance Archer make his AEW debut tonight as well as a possible debut by a former WWE Superstar.

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion

The main event of AEW Revolution saw Jon Moxley beat Chris Jericho to end his 182-day reign as world champion. The new AEW World Champion will be in action tonight as he teams up with Darby Allin to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Allin also had a successful night at Revolution, beating Guevara in singles action.

Jericho and the Inner Circle will be itching for revenge tonight and we could see this match end in a massive brawl.

Colt Caba and SCU vs The Dark Order

The Dark Order

SCU members Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian teamed up one the Revolution pre-show to take on Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order. Uno and Grayson prevailed on the night and the Dark Order continued the beatdown after the match was over. This saw Colt Cabana come out to make the save.

Tonight's Dynamite will see Cabana teaming up with Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels as they face The Dark Order - Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds.

Will we come closer to finding out the identity of the Exalted One tonight?

Jake Hager vs QT Marshall

Jake Hager will follow up his win at Revolution with a singles match tonight

Jake Hager won his debut match in All Elite Wrestling at the Revolution PPV, beating Dustin Rhodes. Hager will be in singles action once again tonight as he faces QT Marshall. Marshall will have the deck stacked against him tonight and it's hard to see any winner other than Jake Hager in this one.

One confirmed debut and one possible debut

Is AEW teasing Luke Harper's debut?

Lance Archer's debut has already been confirmed for tonight's Dynamite. The former NJPW star will be on tonight's show although we don't know much else about it.

AEW teased another debut on Twitter today, that of former WWE Superstar Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee with the following Tweet:

PAC vs Chuck Taylor

PAC

PAC will also be in singles action and follows up his controversial win against Orange Cassidy at Revolution with a singles match against Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends. Even though Trent and Orange Cassidy will be at ringside, PAC has to be the favorite tonight.