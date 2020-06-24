AEW Dynamite Preview: Jon Moxley in action, FTR face Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action with Tazz on commentary.

FTR will be in action agaisnt the Natural Nightmares on AEW Dynamite.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

A week ahead of Fyter Fest, we have another stacked episode of AEW Dynamite. We will see AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in action, after the heinous attack he suffered at the hands of Wardlow last week. We also have to giants meeting as Wardlow faces Luchasaurus in a lumberjack match. We also have tag-team action on the card tonight as FTR take on The Natural Nightmares.

Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack match)

This situation has been threatening to blow up for a while now. We've seen MJF and Wardlow get into it with Jurassic Express already and it was only a matter of time before we saw Wardlow and Luchasaurus square off inside the squared circle. We've seen Wardlow take out Marko Stunt, the smallest member of Jurrasic Express, on a number of occasions.

Both Wardlow and Luchasaurus should be quite the match. The match on tonight's AEW Dynamite will be a lumberjack match, with stars surrounding the ring. This could keep interference down but there's still a decent chance that MJF's weasels himself in and involves himself in the finish somehow.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in action

AEW Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw #1 contender Brian Cage assault world champion Jon Moxley in the parking lot. Moxley was in a verbal duel with Cage's manager Tazz when the attack took place.

Moxley will have to put that behind him because he will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tazz will be on commentary for Moxley's match tonight and with Tazz there, expect Brian Cage to be close behind. There's quite a decent chance that Brian Cage will try and take out the world champion once again after his match.

Advertisement

FTR in action against the Natural Nightmares

FTR take on the Natural Nightmares

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw disappointment for the Natural Nightmares as they lost their #1 contenders match for the tag-team championships. They have to regroup and work together tonight with another big matchup coming for them as they face FTR.

Both Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall will have to be at the top of their game tonight if they are to have any shot at beating FTR. Harwood and Wheeler are still unbeaten in AEW and will be stiff opposition.

Santana faces Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite

With Sammy Guevara suspended, Santana of the Inner Circle will be in singles action tonight on AEW Dynamite as he faces Matt Hardy. AEW gave fans a chance to vote regarding which version of Matt Hardy they wanted to see in the ring tonight.

It won't be fun and games for Hardy, though. With Hardy taking on Santana, the rest of the Inner Circle can't be far behind.