AEW Dynamite Preview: Matt Hardy's shot at revenge, Jon Moxley faces Dark Order member

Matt Hardy will have a shot at revenge when he's in singles action

We're just a few days away from Double or Nothing and the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be fantastic. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action ahead of his title match at the PPV. We also have Matt Hardy in action and he has a shot at revenge after the Inner Circle destroyed Vanguard 1 on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley takes on 10 on AEW Dynamite

Things got heated during this sit-down interview between Mr. @ThisBrodieLee & @tonyschiavone24 on our recent episode of Road to Double or Nothing.



Watch the entire episode via our Official YouTube Channel linked here - https://t.co/2QE5cQvxUN. pic.twitter.com/3Y5cPYnJ3j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 19, 2020

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Mr. Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing this weekend. Lee and The Dark Order have been hounding Moxley in recent weeks and the champion will get a chance to get his hands on 10 tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Although the match itself shouldn't have big implications for tonight's PPV, we could still see Moxley get outnumbered and assaulted by The Dark Order once again if he isn't careful.

MJF faces Marko Stunt

.@The_MJF said last week that he needs a 'Tune-Up' match before he competes against @boy_myth_legend at Double or Nothing.

But, @realmarkostunt is always ready to fight anyone at any time!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/0PF1DNWzMx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 19, 2020

MJF will go one on one with Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing and will get a chance to warm himself up against Marko Stunt in singles action tonight on AEW Dynamite. MJF and Wardlow's interference last week cost Jurassic Express their tag match and Stunt, who was flattened by Wardlow, will look for some modicum of revenge, as hard as it may be to come by tonight.

Matt Hardy gets a shot at revenge

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle destroy Vanguard 1. This, as expected, caused Matt Hardy to be devastated and Hardy will get a shot at revenge tonight as he gets his hands on Sammy Guevara tonight. Both men will be on opposing sides at Double or Nothing when they take part in the first-ever Stadium Stampede match.

Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker join forces as they face Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida

Your #AEW Women's World Champion @NylaRoseBeast made it clear a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

No one is prepared...Can @shidahikaru dethrone the beast?



Order Double or Nothing on Sat, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/NKx2zTHubE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 18, 2020

We have a big women's tag-team match on AEW Dynamite tonight as Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker team up to take on Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida. Shida will challenge Rose at Double at Nothing for the AEW Women's Championship tonight so the outcome of this match could have an impact on the mindset of either champion or challenger. The situation is similar for their respective tag partners as Statlander will take on Dr. Britt Baker in singles action.