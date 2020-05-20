AEW Dynamite Preview: Matt Hardy's shot at revenge, Jon Moxley faces Dark Order member
- Matt Hardy will have a shot at revenge when he's in singles action against an Inner Circle member.
- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley takes on a member of The Dark Order on this week's AEW Dynamite.
We're just a few days away from Double or Nothing and the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be fantastic. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action ahead of his title match at the PPV. We also have Matt Hardy in action and he has a shot at revenge after the Inner Circle destroyed Vanguard 1 on last week's AEW Dynamite.
Jon Moxley takes on 10 on AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Mr. Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing this weekend. Lee and The Dark Order have been hounding Moxley in recent weeks and the champion will get a chance to get his hands on 10 tonight on AEW Dynamite.
Although the match itself shouldn't have big implications for tonight's PPV, we could still see Moxley get outnumbered and assaulted by The Dark Order once again if he isn't careful.
MJF faces Marko Stunt
MJF will go one on one with Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing and will get a chance to warm himself up against Marko Stunt in singles action tonight on AEW Dynamite. MJF and Wardlow's interference last week cost Jurassic Express their tag match and Stunt, who was flattened by Wardlow, will look for some modicum of revenge, as hard as it may be to come by tonight.
Matt Hardy gets a shot at revenge
Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle destroy Vanguard 1. This, as expected, caused Matt Hardy to be devastated and Hardy will get a shot at revenge tonight as he gets his hands on Sammy Guevara tonight. Both men will be on opposing sides at Double or Nothing when they take part in the first-ever Stadium Stampede match.
Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker join forces as they face Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida
We have a big women's tag-team match on AEW Dynamite tonight as Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker team up to take on Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida. Shida will challenge Rose at Double at Nothing for the AEW Women's Championship tonight so the outcome of this match could have an impact on the mindset of either champion or challenger. The situation is similar for their respective tag partners as Statlander will take on Dr. Britt Baker in singles action.