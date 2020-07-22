We have a stacked card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Cody will put the TNT Champion on the line once again, this time against a mystery opponent who Tony Khan has described as "one of the top independent wrestlers in the world".

We also have The Young Bucks taking on The Butcher and The Blade as well as Chris Jericho and Jake Hager in action against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. MJF also returns to action tonight against an unannounced opponent.

Cody vs. Mystery opponent (for the TNT Championship)

Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship against one of the top independent wrestlers in the world! It’s part of a huge card and what I promise will be a great episode of #AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/y3F77zKYXp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 21, 2020

Cody continues to show that he's a fighting champion by putting the TNT Championship on the line once again. The champion will face a mystery opponent on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan has promised that Cody's challenger is one of the top guys in the independent circuit. With expectations high, the question now will be regarding who will be the one facing Cody for the TNT Championship. There has been some talk that Warhorse could be the one taking on Cody tonight.

Taz and Brian Cage have something to clear up

Things to discuss and announce https://t.co/HW3aWMyn7c — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 20, 2020

Taz threw in the towel on Brian Cage's behalf last week on AEW Dynamite, as Jon Moxley had an armbar locked in on Cage's injured shoulder. This led to talk that Cage and Taz could be going their separate ways, especially after a tweet from Brian Cage saying he needed to think some things over.

Taz later came out on Twitter and said that both he and Cage will be in the ring on AEW Dynamite tonight, and they and things to get off their chest.

Advertisement

MJF returns to action on AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday on Dynamite - He is salt of the earth as @The_MJF with @RealWardlow will be in action!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. pic.twitter.com/tJcmD94g31 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 20, 2020

MJF will return to action on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. We don't yet know who MJF will be facing but it could be local enhancement talent so that he can pick up a quick win on his return.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Tomorrow we'll be in the presence of a God, the Demo God that is 😏 Will @IAmJericho come out on top? Tune-in Weds. night to find out pic.twitter.com/5lbQajC9M3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 21, 2020

The self-proclaimed Demo God will be in action tonight, teaming up with fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager to take on Jurassic Express' Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Jericho and the Inner Circle will want to leave the humiliation of getting juiced by Orange Cassidy last week on AEW Dynamite behind them as quickly as possible and a win tonight will definitely help with that.

The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Superkicks are back in action Wednesday on Dynamite pic.twitter.com/XQgzv0TNXw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 19, 2020

The Young Bucks were on the losing side of the 8-man tag-team match at Fyter Fest. They will get a shot at getting back a win when they take on The Butcher and The Blade tonight.

The Bucks will definitely be going in as favorites tonight but The Butcher and The Blade have been on a good run recently and will be stiff opposition.