We have a stacked card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Cody will put the TNT Champion on the line once again, this time against a mystery opponent who Tony Khan has described as "one of the top independent wrestlers in the world".
We also have The Young Bucks taking on The Butcher and The Blade as well as Chris Jericho and Jake Hager in action against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. MJF also returns to action tonight against an unannounced opponent.
Cody vs. Mystery opponent (for the TNT Championship)
Cody continues to show that he's a fighting champion by putting the TNT Championship on the line once again. The champion will face a mystery opponent on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Tony Khan has promised that Cody's challenger is one of the top guys in the independent circuit. With expectations high, the question now will be regarding who will be the one facing Cody for the TNT Championship. There has been some talk that Warhorse could be the one taking on Cody tonight.
Taz and Brian Cage have something to clear up
Taz threw in the towel on Brian Cage's behalf last week on AEW Dynamite, as Jon Moxley had an armbar locked in on Cage's injured shoulder. This led to talk that Cage and Taz could be going their separate ways, especially after a tweet from Brian Cage saying he needed to think some things over.
Taz later came out on Twitter and said that both he and Cage will be in the ring on AEW Dynamite tonight, and they and things to get off their chest.
MJF returns to action on AEW Dynamite
MJF will return to action on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. We don't yet know who MJF will be facing but it could be local enhancement talent so that he can pick up a quick win on his return.
Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
The self-proclaimed Demo God will be in action tonight, teaming up with fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager to take on Jurassic Express' Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
Jericho and the Inner Circle will want to leave the humiliation of getting juiced by Orange Cassidy last week on AEW Dynamite behind them as quickly as possible and a win tonight will definitely help with that.
The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade
The Young Bucks were on the losing side of the 8-man tag-team match at Fyter Fest. They will get a shot at getting back a win when they take on The Butcher and The Blade tonight.
The Bucks will definitely be going in as favorites tonight but The Butcher and The Blade have been on a good run recently and will be stiff opposition.Published 22 Jul 2020, 20:02 IST