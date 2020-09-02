AEW Dynamite Preview: NWA star set to debut, Jon Moxley to face MJF's lawyer

We have a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite later on tonight ahead of All Out this Saturday. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action as he faces MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling. We also have Chris Jericho facing Joey Janela ahead of his Mimosa Mayhem Match against Orange Cassidy at All Out this weekend.

NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa is all set to make her AEW Dynamit debut tonight, and there are two big tag team matches in store too.

Jon Moxley faces MJF's lawyer

As stated on page 17 of Moxley not being able to use the Paradigm Shift against MJF at All Out contract - @JonMoxley gets a tune-up match against @SilverIntuition on Dynamite TONIGHT, & if Sterling doesn't show up - @The_MJF doesn't get his championship match at All Out! pic.twitter.com/MNL9MjeZ1p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020

During the contract signing episode on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley tricked MJF and his lawyer, Mark Sterling, to get a singles match with the latter tonight. Although Jon Moxley will not be able to use the Paradigm Shift at All Out on Saturday, there's no one stopping him from using it against Sterling tonight.

The Demo God takes on Joey Janela

Chris Jericho will also be in action on AEW Dynamite. The Demo God will prepare for the Mimosa Mayhem match against All Out with a match against Joey Janela tonight. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss have found success as a tag team recently, so it will be interesting to see how Janela does against the former AEW World Champion.

Thunder Rosa will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Happiness to its max! Work hard, be thankful, grateful and stay humble. God has a purpose for you and he provides things when you are ready. I’m ready! @nwa @Billy @TonyKhan #AllOut #thankful #lameramera pic.twitter.com/XTwAZRHDam — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 2, 2020

Advertisement

Ahead of the title match at All Out against AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa will make her AEW Dynamite debut tonight. We don't know who the NWA Women's Champion will face at the time of writing.

Tag team action

The intensity has been at an all-time high amongst these two teams. Tomorrow on Dynamite, they are back in the AEW ring as @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful face Best Friends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/B9ODM7rNNW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020

We have two big tag team matches on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The first is the heated match-up between Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. This rivalry started when Santana and Ortiz lost a tag match to the Best Friends and then took out their frustration on Trent's mom's van.

Ortiz ran his mouth again on this week's episode of AEW Dark, leading to a brawl in the parking lot between both teams.

We also have an eight-man tag team match pitting SCU and Private Party against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express. The winning team will face each other at All Out.