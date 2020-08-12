Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite has been deemed as Tag team appreciation night. We will see two big tag team title matches on tonight's show, including Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defending their AEW Tag Team titles. The Rock N' Roll Express will also be making a special appearance.

The TNT Championship will also be on the line on AEW Dynamite as Scorpio Sky challenges Cody for the title. The biggest match heading into tonight's episode of the rematch between the 'DemoGod' Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

Chris Jericho faces Orange Cassidy in singles action

TONIGHT on Dynamite - It's a rematch as @IAmJericho takes on @orangecassidy in a $7,000 obligation match, and as an extra added stipulation, the Inner Circle & Best Friends are BANNED from ringside!



Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/iovASFSap1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2020

The big match heading into AEW Dynamite is the second showdown between Chris Jericho and his arch-nemesis Orange Cassidy. The duo met in a debate on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw Eric Bischoff take the role of moderator.

Going into this match, Jericho has been livid about what Orange Cassidy did to his beautiful jacket. If Cassidy loses, he will owe Chris Jericho $7000.

Cody defends the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky

Cody continues to be a fighting champion as he puts his precious TNT Championship on the line once again tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Cody teamed up with his close friend Matt Cardona on last week's episode of Dynamite in a winning effort against John Silver and Alex Reynolds. This week, it is back to defending his title as Cody faces Scorpio Sky. Scorpio Sky has already impressed in AEW and wrestled Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship last year. Sky is also a former AEW Tag Team Champion alongside Frankie Kazarian.

Advertisement

Tag Team appreciation night on AEW Dynamite

In celebration of Tag Team Appreciation Night hosted by FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood - There will be a special appearance by the Rock 'n' Roll Express & Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard.



Watch #AEWDynamite tomorrow night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Vm0dtmfwrw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 11, 2020

As part of a clause in FTR's AEW contract, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will be tag team appreciation night.

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will see a special appearance by The Rock N' Roll Express. They will be joined in the ring by Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard for a special segment.

We also have two huge tag team matches on AEW Dynamite tonight as part of Tag Team appreciation night.

The AEW Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend the titles against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Omega and Page have been AEW Tag Team Champions for over 200 days now and will be looking to continue their run as champs.

The second tag team match on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will see The Young Bucks in action. The Bucks will face Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.