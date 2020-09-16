AEW Dynamite Preview: Parking Lot Fight, Miro speaks

We have a solid card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite including a Parking Lot Fight between Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. We also have Chris Jericho and Jake Hager in tag-team action. After his debut on last week's AEW Dynamite, Miro will be on the show tonight.

Best Friends face Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl

Things have been heated between Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz for weeks now. It all started when Santana and Ortiz took their frustrations out after losing a tag-team match to Best Friends, taking it out on Trent's mom's minivan.

The two teams will have a chance to settle their differences tonight on AEW Dynamite when they face off in a Parking Lot Brawl.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will be in action

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager beat Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in a No DQ tag-team match. Jericho took the mic following the match and cut a promo saying that he wanted to dominate the tag-team division alongside Jake Hager.

Advertisement

Jericho and Hager will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite as they take on the talented Private Party. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen were in action on AEW Dark this week, teaming with Gunn Club in a losing effort against The Dark Order.

Hangman Page will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page has had a tough few weeks since he cost The Young Bucks a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships. After losing the titles at All Out, it looks like Page and Kenny Omega are no longer on the same page either.

Hangman Page will be in action tonight as he takes on Frankie Kazarian of SCU. Although the Hangman has to be the favourite going in, you can't write off someone as experienced and talented as Kazarian.

Miro and Kip Sabian will speak

Miro made his AEW debut last week, introducing himself as Kip Sabian's best man and cutting a short promo. Both Miro and Kip Sabian will be on AEW Dynamite tonight.

FTR face Jurassic Express

FTR won the AEW Tag-Team Championships at All Out. However, their championship celebration on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite didn't go very well and the segment ended with Jurassic Express dumping a bucket of ice on them.

FTR will take on Jurassic Express tonight and the champions will be looking to send a message tonight.