AEW Dynamite Preview: Possible debut, Hangman Page teams up with mystery partner

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite takes place from Salt Lake City, Utah. We have two big matches already announced for tonight. We should also find out more about the condition of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley after the beating he suffered at the hands of the Inner Circle last week.

What can we expect from tonight's show? Let's take a look.

Hangman Page and a mystery partner face Jericho and Guevara

Hangman Page

With Kenny Omega still not cleared for action after their successful tag-team title defense at AEW Revolution, Hangman Page will team up with a mystery partner tonight. Page and his mystery partner will a tough test in front of them as they take on former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

The Inner Circle are in no mood to play after Revolution and showed what they are capable of after their brutal attack on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Could Moxley be Page's partner tonight? There is definitely some chance of it.

Possible debuts

Lance Archer could make his AEW debut tonight

Lance Archer has signed with All Elite Wrestling and we could very well see him make his debut on tonight's Dynamite. Could Archer be the man who is Page's mystery partner? There's also a chance that Archer could be the client Jake Roberts told Cody about last week.

Another two names who could debut in AEW soon are Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, and Matt Hardy.

Will we see The Exalted One?

Who is the man behind The Dark Order?

The Dark Order have been teasing the arrival of 'The Exalted One' for a while now. We don't know for sure who it is although we aren't far away from him showing up on AEW. Rumors suggest that it will be Matt Hardy Hardy is 'The Exalted One' although that is just a rumor at this point.

Could we find out who the man behind The Dark Order is on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite?

Death Triangle face Private Party and Joey Janela

Death Triangle will be in action on Dynamite

The Lucha Brothers and PAC came together on last week's Dynamite to form one of the most formidable trios in wrestling today. Dubbing themselves as the Death Triangle, the trio will be in action together for this first time tonight as they take on Private Part and Joey Janela.

Janela and Private Party have a tough test ahead of them. PAC and the Lucha Bros will not go easy on them.