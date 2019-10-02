AEW Dynamite Preview: Special Jon Moxley appearance, Huge title match

It's almost time for All Elite Wrestling to make their bow

We're just hours away from the first episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight, as All Elite Wrestling brings professional wrestling back to TNT for the first time since the death of WCW.

AEW have a number of big matches already announced for tonight. We'll see the first AEW Women's Champion crowned as Nyla Rose faces Riho. We also have Cody Rhodes taking on Sammy Guevara as well as a special appearance by Jon Moxley. The main event pits AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz versus Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Cody vs Sammy Guevara

Cody faces Sammy Guevara

Cody was busy dealing with Shawn Spears at All Out in October. After finishing off the Chairman, Cody now braces up to face up and coming star Sami Guevara at All Elite Wrestling’s television debut tonight on TNT.

Sammy Guevara may not be as much of a household name as Cody but he’s definitely been impressive so far in his short time with AEW. His match with Cody tonight will probably be the biggest match of his career and a chance to introduce himself in front of a national audience.

Cody, on the other hand, has the pressure on him. He’s expected to win the match tonight but with one eye on Chris Jericho’s AEW Heavyweight Championship ahead of their showdown in November, it leaves an opening for Guevara to exploit.

Don’t put it past Chris Jericho to send Cody a message tonight either by costing him the match.

Hangman Page vs PAC

PAC takes on Hangman Page tonight

PAC made his AEW debut at All Out in style, making Kenny Omega tap out and leaving with a huge win. Page, for his part, main-evented All Out. He faced Chris Jericho to determine the first AEW World Champion, falling just short. In the post match press conference, PAC called out Page which has lead to the match tonight.

This one is definitely going to be a heated affair and neither man will hold back. I expect these two to tear the house down tonight and if I had to predict a winner, I’m leaning towards PAC winning this at the moment.

