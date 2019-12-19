AEW Dynamite Results: Dark Order destroy 5 top stars, Jericho loses his cool, massive title match

Pratyay Ghosh 19 Dec 2019, 08:51 IST

Another action-packed episode of Dynamite (Courtesy AEW and @authofwrestling)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw SCU defend the AEW Tag-Team Championships against The Young Bucks. We also had Kenny Omega and Hangman Page joining forces to take on the Lucha Bros as well as Chris Jericho going one on one with Jungle Boy.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs The Lucha Bros

The crowd were hot for this match from even before the bell rang. Kenny Omega and Fenix kicked things off and things were pretty even until both men tagged out. Pentagon and Page came in as the legal men and neither man showed too much respect for the other and soon started trading knife-edged chops. Pentagon followed it up with a boot but Page hit back one of his own before tagging in Omega.

Omega and Pentagon traded tags, working on Pentagon Jr. Fenix got involved from ringside, giving Pentagon an opening to his Page a superkick. Page replied with a clothesline and both men went down. Omega was the first to tag himself in, going after both Pentagon and Fenix.

Omega bit on more than he could chew and the Lucha Bros were all over him, hitting him with an incredible sequence of offense. Fenix came in as the legal man at this point but Omega met with a Powerbomb and a running knee. Omega took the opening to tag Hangman back in. Page took out Pentagon from the apron first before turning his attention to Fenix. The big man then knocked both Lucha Bros out of the ring on opposite sides and followed it up with two tope suicidas through the ropes.

Omega came back in as the legal man and powerbombed Fenix into his partner Pentagon Jr who was in the corner. He followed it up with a powerbomb to Pentagon but it didn't put him away. Pentagon replied with a slingblade. Pentagon went for the Packaged Piledriver at this point. Hangman Page came in to make the save but hit Kenny Omega with the Buckshot Lariat by mistake. The Lucha Bros capitalized and hit Omega with the Packaged Piledriver-Double Stomp combo for the win.

The Lucha Bros def. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page

