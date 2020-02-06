AEW Dynamite Results: Cody gets 10 lashes; Fan attacks wrestler during show

Cody got 10 lashes from MJF on this week's episode as part of MJF's stipulations

Another week, another massive episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite. This week's show saw Cody take 10 lashes at the hands of the dastardly MJF. This was one of the most gripping segments in pro wrestling so far this year. Tonight's Dynamite also saw Jon Moxley in singles action as he faced Ortiz of the Inner Circe. We also saw a huge 8-man tag match with The Elite teaming up to go up against The Butcher, The Blade, and The Lucha Bros.

Former Tag Team Champions SCU were in action as they faced Best Friends. We also saw Yuka Sakazaki's return to AEW as she went one on one with Dr Britt Baker. This didn't end well for Sakazaki.

Read on for the full AEW Dynamite Results from this week's show.

Jon Moxley vs Ortiz

AEW Dynamite kicked off with Jon Moxley in singles action against Inner Circle member Ortiz. Ortiz's tag-team partner was at ringside while Chris Jericho was on commentary. Moxley and Ortiz went back and forth to kick off proceedings. Santana did not hesitate to get involved from ringside and at one point Moxley wiped Santana out with a suicide dive.

Ortiz headed to the top rope looking for a double axe handle but Moxley had it scouted. He went to follow it up with a Paradigm Shift but it was blocked. Santana got on the apron now and looked to get involved. Ortiz charged at Moxley and ran into Santana by mistake.

This gave Moxley the opening he needed and he hit Ortiz with the Paradigm Shift for the win.

Jon Moxley def. Ortiz

Jon Moxley took his Ford GT key after the match and with the Inner Circle looking on, hit Santana in the eye with it.

