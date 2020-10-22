A massive episode of AEW Dynamite saw the World Title Eliminator tournament kicking off with 4 huge matches. We also saw the steak dinner between Chris Jericho and MJF, and that has definitely divided opinion among fans.

Dr. Britt Baker was also in action tonight on AEW Dynamite. The main event of Dynamite saw a Fatal-4-Way match between for the no. 1 contendership to FTR's AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Read on for the full results from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow vs Jungle Boy (AEW World title eliminator tournament match)

The first match of AEW Dynamite saw the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament match kick-off with a match between Wardlow and Jungle Boy. Wardlow had the clear strength advantage in this one and showed it off early on in the match. Jungle Boy antagonized Wardlow, slapping him across the face. He then hit the big man with a dropkick from behind.

Wardlow rolled out to ringside and Jungle Boy went for a dive. The big man caught him in midair and Jungle Boy ended up going back-first into the ring post. Back in the ring, Wardlow dominated hitting Jungle Boy with a couple of release Suplexes followed by a powerbomb. The ensuing cover only got Wardlow a 2-count.

Jungle Boy hit back with a jumping knee strike, catching Wardlow in the jaw followed by a series of offensive moves that forced Wardlow back out to the floor. Jungle Boy then connected with a dive over the top ropes.

The finish saw Jungle Boy going for a DDT but Wardlow countered it and hit the devastating F-10. The big man followed it with a second F-10 before pinning Jungle Boy for the win.

Wardlow def. Jungle Boy

GRADE - B