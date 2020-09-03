This is it. It's the final AEW Dynamite before AEW All Out. We've still got some great action to get through before Dynamite's annual extravaganza, including the debut match of the NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Tonight, she'll take on Serena Deeb just days before her AEW Women's Title bout against Hikaru Shida.

Jon Moxley will also look to send a message to MJF when he faces Mark Sterling later on in the evening. While the Paradigm Shift is banned at AEW All Out, that's not the case for tonight.

All that, plus Kenny Omega & Adam Page meet FTR face-to-face, The Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, Private Party, and SCU in an eight-man tag, and more.

Santana & Ortiz vs The Best Friends on AEW Dynamite

Before Santana and Ortiz could even get to the ring, they were blindsided by The Best Friends. The four men brawled on the outside, with Trent hitting a huge dive off the stage.

The Best Friends brought out the steel steps for a nasty double suplex, but Ortiz was saved by Santana. Chuckie T launched Santana over the barricade, and we saw his ankle land awkwardly on the steel chair. Chuck followed up by setting up more steel chairs by the ring.

Ortiz worked over Trent on the other side of the ring, but a big spear put Trent back in the fight. As we cut back to Chuck, he'd set up a pyramid of chairs. It gave Santana enough time to recover, and he blasted Chuck with a chair to the face.

Santana launched Chuck right into the steel structure that he'd built. Trent met Santana in the ring, and the bell rang for the actual match to start. Trent caught Santana with a big leaping meteora. However, Ortiz caught Trent bouncing off the ropes, allowing Santana to rock him with a running boot. A suplex toss onto the top ropes saw Trent ricochet onto his head.

Sheeeesh @trentylocks coming in hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iKnqBY51IM — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020

Trent was able to spike Ortiz with a tornado DDT. Unfortunately, there was no one for him to tag out to, as Chuck was still laid out in the chairs. Trent hit a big dive on Ortiz, but Santana leaped his spear, sending him right into the barricade head first.

Eventually, Chuck made it back to the apron and tagged in, sending Santana and Ortiz back to the floor for a dive. Back in the ring, Santana was hit with the Sole Food and a Falcon Arrow, but Ortiz broke up the pin.

Strong comeback from @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/cM9R9PDr84 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020

Chuck rolled Santana up with a sunset flip, getting a near fall. Trent tagged in off an enziguri from Chuck, and laid out Santana with a bicycle knee strike. As he set up on the apron, Ortiz again held onto his feet, allowing Santana to knock him off and send him spine first onto the steps.

They set up for the Street Sweeper, but Chuck dropped Santana off the apron. Trent hit the sunset driver on Ortiz, only for Santana to put his arm on the ropes and break the pin. Thanks to a distraction from Ortiz, Santana caught Trent with the night stick. The Street Sweeper put The Best Friends away.

AEW Dynamite Results: Santana & Ortiz defeated The Best Friends via pinfall on AEW Dynamite.

Grade: B+

MJF was preparing for his AEW World Championship match at AEW All Out this Saturday, when he was told that his lawyer was looking for a way out of his match with Jon Moxley tonight.

Furious at the thought that he'd lose out on his title opportunity, he threatened Mark Sterling, hoping to be a bit more terrifying than the AEW World Champion.