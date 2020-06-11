AEW Dynamite Results: TNT Championship on the line, FTR's in-ring debut

Cody defended the TNT Championship in the main event.

FTR made their in-ring debut in AEW against The Butcher and The Blade.

Cody defended the TNT title and FTR made their in-ring debut

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw the in-ring debut of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler - FTR. We also had a title match on the card with Cody putting the TNT Championship on the line against Marc Quen of Private Party. We also had action from the women's division with Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford teaming up to face Kris Statlander and AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. We also saw Chris Jericho briefly return to commentary on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: FTR vs The Butcher and The Blade (FTR's AEW Dynamite in-ring debut)

AEW Dynamite opened with FTR's debut. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came in on the same truck as last week, making their way down to the ring. It was a dominant start for FTR as Harwood locked in multiple headlocks early on. Harwood was all over Blade until both men tagged out.

Butcher tried to push Harwood off the apron. Wheeler replied by trying to push Butcher down but failed. Butcher and Blade finally isolated Wheeler in their corner and tried to get some momentum going,

As Blade tagged himself in, Wheeler hit him with a powerslam. Wheeler and Harwood double-teamed Blade. Harwood then hit Butcher with a Dragon Screw followed by a Brainbuster.

FTR then hit Butcher with a draping DDT from the middle rope. Harwood then superplexed Blade before Cash followed up with a dive from the top rope. FTR then hit The Butcher with the Goodnight Express followed by a stuffed piledriver to The Blade. They then pinned The Blade to win the match.

Advertisement

AEW Results: FTR def. The Butcher and The Blade

The Young Bucks came down to the ring after the match to introduce themselves properly. Before the two teams could get acquainted properly, The Butcher and The Blade attacked again. So did Kip Sabian. FTR and The Bucks drove them away with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page coming out to reinforce the numbers too. A great way to start this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

1 / 5 NEXT