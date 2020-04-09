AEW Dynamite Results: TNT Championship tournament begins, Matt Hardy teases Elite Deletion

Cody faced Shawn Spears in the first QF of the TNT Championship tournament.

Both Brodie Lee and Lance Archer were in singles action.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The TNT Championship tournament began tonight

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw the start of the TNT Championship tournament with Cody taking on Shawn Spears in the first Quarter-Final. Both Lance Archer and Brodie Lee were also in action tonigh. We also got a video package from Matt Hardy where he teased an Elite Deletion. Chris Jericho was one the special guest commentator for tonight's episode.

Lance Archer vs Allen Angels

Lance Archer was in singles action tonight as he faced Allen Angels. Angels was nowhere close to Archer in size and power and he quickly got steamrolled by the Murderhawk. Archer tossed Angels across the ring with a one-handed choke suplex.

It didn’t take much longer for Archer to finish off Angels. Archer finished him off with the Blackout for the win. Another dominant performance from the big man.

Lance Archer def. Allen Angels

Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker

Baker and Shida got into it at ringside last week on Dynamite following Shida’s win over Anna Jayy. This led to the match this week. Baker had a chance to beat the #1 ranked challenger in AEW’s women’s division and it started off pretty well for her. However, Baker spent too long showboating in front of the hard cam. Shida hit her wit h a running knee against the barricade at ringside.

Back in the ring Shida hit a beautiful vertical suplex. Shinda then locked in a modified armbar but Baker managed to crawl to the ropes. Shida and Baker then traded strikes in the middle of the ring. We saw Baker bleeding from the face after the exchange. Shida followed it with a Falcon Arrow. Baker managed to reverse Shida’s pin attempt and tried to finish off the match as quickly as she could, hitting a spinning neckbreaker. It wasn’t enough. Shida bounced back and hit Baker with a running knee to her bloody face. Shida then pinned Baker for another massive win.

Hikaru Shida def. Dr. Britt Baker

1 / 4 NEXT