AEW Dynamite Results: WWE legend makes debut and goes after Cody, Jon Moxley gets destroyed

Jon Moxley was laid out and destroyed by The Inner Circle on tonight's show

Another week and another stacked episode of AEW Dynamite. This week's show was the follow-up to the Revolution PPV and it did not disappoint. We saw the new AEW World Champion tonight and he teamed up with Darby Allin in the main event to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara of the Inner Circle.

We also saw Jake Hager in action tonight as he faced QT Marshall of the Nightmare Family. Colt Cabana was in action tonight as he teamed up with SCU to take on The Dark Order.

We also had WWE legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts debuting tonight. Jake came out to interrupt Cody during his promo and sent him a dire warning. We got all this and a whole lot more on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley is confronted by Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle

Dynamite kicked off with the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Moxley came out and said that his belt belonged to every fan who helped will AEW fan into existence. He also said went on to say that he was ready to take on any challengers.

Moxley was soon interrupted by Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. Jericho called put Moxley and the entire AEW roster on notice, saying that he and the Inner Circle were prepared to throw their weight around and hurt people. Jericho also called out Moxley for being a liar and a snake oil salesman for pretending his eye was hurt in the run up to AEW Revolution.

Jericho then promised that Moxley would not be able to walk away on his own accord after the main event, and if he did manage to, Le Champion would take a 60-day break from AEW.

