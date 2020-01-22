AEW Dynamite Spoilers: Big title change just happened on Chris Jericho's Cruise

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

What just happened? (Photo Credit: AEW)

It looks like a big title change just happened on board the Chris Jericho cruise for the AEW Dynamite tapings taking place right now. Fightful is reporting via 'GoodMicWork' Greg Morgan that Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are now the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

SCU won the AEW World Tag Team Championship back on October 30, 2019. They held the belts for almost three months until losing the titles now to The Elite (Kenny Omega and Hangman Page). This would actually mark the first title change in AEW's short history.

Morgan, who was on the scene, said that the match was great. He explained:

"Great match. Miscue with Hangman and Omega again but they recovered to win. Bucks came out to celebrate with Omega but Page went into crowd to drink and never joined them."

From the sound of it, it does look like AEW is going to go all in with the 'drunk' Hangman Page storyline. While some may recount WCW's attempting at turning Scott Hall's personal struggles into a real life storyline, this looks like this will be done with more taste.

While this is just speculation, it won't be surprising if this ends up being a very short title reign.