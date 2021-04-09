AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for April 7 as the Wednesday night war comes to an end

The Wednesday night war between AEW and WWE NXT is finally over. Hopefully, this means wrestling fans can stop arguing with each other on social media on Wednesday nights.

The biggest question coming out of last night is how night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver would affect the viewership and ratings? We now have our answer.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw a small decrease in their ratings with 688,000 viewers, down from 700,000 last week. NXT saw an increase this week with 768,000 viewers, up from 654,000.

NXT's numbers are rather surprising because NXT was also being aired live on Peacock last night commercial-free.

AEW: 688,000

NXT: 768,000



The end. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 8, 2021

AEW Dynamite's demo was the fifth-best on cable on Wednesday night, NXT barely missed the top 10

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top and saw an increase from last week, from 0.26 to 0.28. NXT, however, saw an increase in the demo from last week, going from 0.21 to 0.22.

With both AEW and NXT seeing their demo increase on their final night head to head, both brands should come out of this feeling quite proud of themselves.

NXT once again placed in the top 15 on cable this week, placing the 11th for the evening. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, came in fifth overall. With NXT and AEW rising, both AEW and NXT should feel pretty great coming out of last night's show.

Advertisement

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one kicked off with Pete Dunne going one on one with KUSHIDA in singles action. The main event of the evening saw Io Shirai defend the NXT Women's Championship against Raquel Gonzalez.

Over on AEW Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page opened up the show against Max Caster of The Acclaimed. The main event featured a six-man tag between Jon Moxey and The Young Bucks taking on Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

What did you think of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite last night? Are you happy that the Wednesday night war is officially over? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.