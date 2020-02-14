AEW employee slams WWE's use of Hall of Famer

WWE have had some of the best in the world in their ring over the last three decades, and one of the long-awaited ones was WCW icon Sting. But, former WWE and current AEW commentator Jim Ross was not happy with how WWE used Sting in his brief WWE career.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the commentary veteran revealed that he was "underwhelmed" by WWE Hall of Famer Sting's very short WWE run.

“I was underwhelmed by Sting’s WWE run. I thought that he should have come in guns blazing and had to give the fans a chance to tap into his passion and his emotions. He was a big star. I don’t think he was ever given the credit in WWE for being the star that he was. And many speculated, it may have been because you know, the WWE didn’t ‘create’ Sting.” (H/T SeScoops)

Sting wrestled just four matches for WWE when he signed for them in 2014. His last match was against Seth Rollins, where he sustained an injury which would, virtually, end his career.

There has been talk of him returning for one last match against The Undertaker, which is one match that he has been asking for a long time.