AEW Fight for the Fallen Preview: 2 titles on the line, Chris Jericho has an announcement

AEW Fight for the Fallen takes place tonight. We will see two titles on the line with both AEW Champion Jon Moxley and TNT Champion Cody, putting their titles on the line. Moxley will take on Brian Cage, who has looked unstoppable so far in his short AEW run. Cody faces Sonny Kiss in what will probably be the biggest match of Kiss' career so far.

Le Champion Chris Jericho will also be around tonight and he has something to get off his chest. FTR are also in action and take on Lucha Bros in what will definitely be a contender for the match of the night.

Jon Moxley defends AEW World Championship against Brian Cage

If you step up to the champ. Be prepared to fight hard.



Watch @JonMoxley vs. 'The Machine' @MrGMSI_BCage for the #AEW World Championship at Fight for the Fallen TONIGHT at 8e7c on @TNTDrama.

The AEW World Champion is finally back in action at Fight for the Fallen later tonight and he will be defending his title against Brian Cage. We saw Cage receive the FTW Championship belt from Tazz last week and we will see him finally get his hands on the champion.

Moxley was originally set to defend his title last week on Night 2 of Fyter Fest, but the match had to be delayed after his wife, Renee Young, found out she had COVID-19, forcing Mox to self isolate. The champ will be back and raring to go against possibly his toughest challenge in AEW so far.

Cody puts the TNT Championship on the line against Sonny Kiss

The TNT Championship is on the line at Fight for the Fallen as the champion @CodyRhodes will defend against @SonnyKissXO!



The TNT Championship is on the line at Fight for the Fallen as the champion @CodyRhodes will defend against @SonnyKissXO!

Watch Fight for the Fallen TONIGHT at 8e7c on @TNTDrama.

Cody lives up to being the fighting champion by putting his title on the line once again at Fight for the Fallen against Sonny Kiss. This will be the biggest match of Kiss' career. Kiss will look to pull off the impossible by taking the TNT Championship from Cody, but it will be an uphill battle all the way.

Cody is one of the most seasoned wrestlers in AEW and will not give up the TNT Championship easily. He has to be the favorite going in, although Kiss will definitely be looking to impress tonight at Fight for the Fallen.

FTR vs. The Lucha Bros at AEW Fight for the Fallen

For the FIRST TIME EVER!

Some are predicting that this match will be in their #AEWTop5.

It's FTR vs. The Lucha Bros in tag team action at Fight for the Fallen!



For the FIRST TIME EVER!

Some are predicting that this match will be in their #AEWTop5.

It's FTR vs. The Lucha Bros in tag team action at Fight for the Fallen!

Watch Fight for the Fallen TOMORROW at 8e7c on @TNTDrama.

The Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade won the eight-man tag-team match on Night 2 of Fyter Fest. Fight for the Fallen will see FTR get a shot at the Lucha Bros to see which team is superior.

The contrasting styles of these two teams, who are two of the best in the world, should lead to one of the best matches of the night. It's hard to say which team will be the favorites heading in, but one thing's for sure, this match will be a spectacle of top-class tag team wrestling.

Le Champion will get something off his chest

Le Champion @IAmJericho has something to get off his chest as he will appear LIVE at Fight for the Fallen.



Le Champion @IAmJericho has something to get off his chest as he will appear LIVE at Fight for the Fallen.

Watch Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday, July 15th, at 8e7c on @TNTDrama.

Chris Jericho is fresh off his feud with Orange Cassidy and will take the mic at Fight for the Fallen to make an announcement. We don't yet know what Jericho has to say, but we could get an idea about what his next feud will be. One thing is for sure, whatever Jericho has to get off his chest, it will be entertaining.