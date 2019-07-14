AEW Fight for the Fallen: 5 Issues that desperately need to be addressed

Not all is rosy for All Elite Wrestling, I believe

All Elite Wrestling is now three shows old and is already considered by many to be the second biggest promotion in the sports entertainment industry. Only WWE with all its might and its power is ahead of the fledgling promotion.

But when you approach a show like AEW Fight for the Fallen with the highest of expectations, sometimes there are certain aspects of the show that let you down. Such was the case during this weekend's show that just did not deliver on many counts.

I shall detail a lot of them for your reading pleasure and generally as a fan of professional wrestling. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we want AEW to put on a good show on television and pay-per-view because it's better for the entire sports entertainment industry.

With that said, here are 5 issues that AEW needs to address as a company.

#5 A lot of the matches have no storyline

One of the many reasons I just can't seem to get into NJPW and the G1 climax is that what drew me to pro wrestling were the larger than life storylines. Kenny Omega had quite the clash with Cima during the show, but then, there was no storyline attached to it at all. And because of this reason, I did not indulge in the contest to any degree whatsoever.

The same was true for the opening clash as well. We all love a good match, but unless there is a compelling reason to enjoy the match, can we ever truly be invested in the eventual outcome?

Bear in mind that I do this for a living. There is a world out there comprised of people who will move on to the next thing if something does not really interest them.

