AEW Fight For The Fallen Results: Jericho bloodies AEW star, Main-event ends with emotional moment

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 9 // 14 Jul 2019, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All Elite Wrestling's Fight For The Fallen PPV ended with The Rhodes' taking on The Jacksons

All Elite Wrestling gave us another great show at Fight For The Fallen. The show was headlined by Cody and Dustin Rhodes taking on The Young Bucks. We also had Kenny Omega taking on CIMA as well as Hangman Page facing Kip Sabian on the card.

Let's take a look at he full results from AEW Fight For The Fallen.

The Buy-In

Sonny Kiss vs Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates)

The match starts with a back and forth between Sonny Kiss and Peter Avalon. Kiss does the split and rolls up Avalon for a 2-count. Both competitors try to hit a suplex but it's Sonny Kiss who nails it.

Avalon dominates the next few minutes as he throws Kiss out of the ring. After Kiss is thrown back in, Avalon pounds his opponent in the corner. Avalon then goes for a moonsault but kiss rolls out of the way. Kiss then hits a leg-drop from the second rope and pins Avalon for the win.

Sonny Kiss def. Peter Avalon

Britt Baker and Riho vs Bea Priestly and Shoko Nakajima

Britt Baker and Riho were the favourites going into this match but neither team was any mood to back down on the night. With both Priestly and Nakajima making their debuts here, they put up a stiff fight and in the end, they shocked the favorites for a huge win.

The match saw both teams go back and it looked like the favourites would pull through. Riho hit a double stomp for a 2-count but Nakajima then took her out with a lariat. Riho went for a running knee but Nakajima hit a hurracanrana and pinned her for the win.

Bea Priestly and Shoko Nakajima def. Britt Baker and Riho

1 / 9 NEXT