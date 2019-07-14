×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW Fight For The Fallen Results: Jericho bloodies AEW star, Main-event ends with emotional moment

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
9   //    14 Jul 2019, 09:21 IST

All Elite Wrestling's Fight For The Fallen PPV ended with The Rhodes' taking on The Jacksons
All Elite Wrestling's Fight For The Fallen PPV ended with The Rhodes' taking on The Jacksons

All Elite Wrestling gave us another great show at Fight For The Fallen. The show was headlined by Cody and Dustin Rhodes taking on The Young Bucks. We also had Kenny Omega taking on CIMA as well as Hangman Page facing Kip Sabian on the card.

Let's take a look at he full results from AEW Fight For The Fallen.

The Buy-In

Sonny Kiss vs Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates)

The match starts with a back and forth between Sonny Kiss and Peter Avalon. Kiss does the split and rolls up Avalon for a 2-count. Both competitors try to hit a suplex but it's Sonny Kiss who nails it.

Avalon dominates the next few minutes as he throws Kiss out of the ring. After Kiss is thrown back in, Avalon pounds his opponent in the corner. Avalon then goes for a moonsault but kiss rolls out of the way. Kiss then hits a leg-drop from the second rope and pins Avalon for the win.

Sonny Kiss def. Peter Avalon

Britt Baker and Riho vs Bea Priestly and Shoko Nakajima

Britt Baker and Riho were the favourites going into this match but neither team was any mood to back down on the night. With both Priestly and Nakajima making their debuts here, they put up a stiff fight and in the end, they shocked the favorites for a huge win.

The match saw both teams go back and it looked like the favourites would pull through. Riho hit a double stomp for a 2-count but Nakajima then took her out with a lariat. Riho went for a running knee but Nakajima hit a hurracanrana and pinned her for the win.

Bea Priestly and Shoko Nakajima def. Britt Baker and Riho

1 / 9 NEXT
Tags:
AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks The Lucha Brothers Cody Rhodes Kenny Omega WWE Results AEW Results
Advertisement
5 things AEW is doing right
RELATED STORY
AEW: Fight for the Fallen - Picking the winners of each match
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest 2019: Ranking each match
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of AEW Fyter Fest: Cody Rhodes' next feud revealed, Moxley brutalizes Janela
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest: 5 Surprises that could happen- Former Impact Wrestling Star arrives, Surprise attack
RELATED STORY
AEW Fight for the Fallen (13th July 2019): Start Time (US, UK, India), Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more
RELATED STORY
Predicting the first title holders in All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
8 Teams that should compete in a tournament to crown the first ever AEW Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Recently released WWE star added to Casino Battle Royale
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Possible update on AEW's Weekly TV Show on TNT 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us