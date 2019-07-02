AEW Fyter Fest 2019 - 5 Things we learned from the show

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 532 // 02 Jul 2019, 05:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW's second official show continued to build on the momentum from Double or Nothing.

On the heels of the first show technically under the banner of All Elite Wrestling, Fyter Fest had some big shoes to fill. Double or Nothing was seen largely as a success, so much so that it loudly announced that AEW was indeed at the table and more than willing and able to take food from the plate currently at the head of the table.

As DON introduced some Superstars to the mainstream, Fyter Fest continued to introduce new stars like Darby Allin while also showcasing known commodities like the Elite, Lucha Brothers and Jon Moxley.

Since their weekly show still won't air until October, these shows need to be crafted carefully and intelligently. Except for a few things here and there, they've done both of those things. They've maintained their momentum and will continue to do so in two weeks at Fight for the Fallen.

As the Fall approaches, those in charge of putting together the matches and segments will tighten everything up for All Out and the beginning of the run of their weekly show. We learned several things from Fyter Fest and here are five such things it taught us.

#5 Time limits and records will matter

Time constraints played into the match between Cody and Darby Allin.

Throughout the entirety of the match between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, the ring announcer would announce the remaining time left at five-minute intervals. While it was something that had been done with all of the matches, it actually came into play regarding the finish of this match.

Cody was in control for most of the bout but was flabbergasted that he couldn't put the young upstart away. With each passing minute and the announcement of the time remaining, the stakes were raised higher and higher with each man trying to pick up a finish.

In only its second official event, one of the major bouts on the card ended in a time-limit draw. WWE usually pulls that out once a year for a match, but AEW did it in their second show. Just like the time limits, the announcers also put over the records of each wrestler during their matches.

It stands to reason that those with better win/loss records will obviously get more title shots than those with poor records. The only thing that might backfire with that way of operating is if a person is handed a loss in a multi-person match, even if they aren't the one who is pinned. While they didn't win the match, they also didn't suffer the pin-fall. Things will obviously be fine-tuned between now and October.

1 / 5 NEXT