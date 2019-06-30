AEW News: Tony Khan comments on Cody Rhodes' chair shot injury; infers it was a mistake

Khan Comments

What's the story?

During the media scrum after AEW Fyter Fest, responding to a question by Wrestling Inc's Managing Editor Nick Hausman about safety protocol following such an injury, Tony Khan revealed that the chair shot was actually 'gimmicked' but something went wrong.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes took on Darby Allin at AEW Fyter Fest. The match was full of intrigue and had some amazing spots. It was more a showcase for Darby Allin as he took some brutal bumps during the match.

After the match was fought to a draw, Shawn Spears came out to the ring and smashed Cody Rhodes's head with a steel chair. Cody Rhodes immediately dropped to the mat and proceeded to bleed profusely. Rhodes had to be escorted out of the ring by Brandi Rhodes, MJF, SCU, and other backstage personnel.

All Elite Wrestling officially tweeted that Cody Rhodes received 12 stitches to contain the wound and that there are no signs of a concussion.

The heart of the matter

During the post-match press conference (media scrum) after AEW Fyter Fest, Tony Khan was fielded several questions about the event. Of course, he was asked on the protocol regarding Cody Rhodes's injury. Here's how he responded:

We called a doctor immediately. Obviously, really regrettable what happened. I don't know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened but we had taken precautions in this situation and that specific situation. A doctor was available and Cody does not have a concussion and had staples and we're all very grateful for that.

He further elaborated that things can go wrong, using an airplane analogy. He said that even if you build the safest airplane in the world and that if there's pilot error, there's pilot error.

What's next?

While it seems that Cody Rhodes is doing well, he will be next seen in action at AEW Fight for the Fallen. He will be teaming with Dustin Rhodes and taking on The Young Bucks.