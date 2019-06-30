AEW News: Update on Cody Rhodes' injury sustained at Fyter Fest

Cody with Brandi Rhodes

What's the story?

Tonight at Fyter Fest, All Elite Wrestling Superstar Cody Rhodes was on the receiving end of a brutal chair shot to the head, courtesy Shawn Spears aka Tye Dillinger.

AEW has just posted a photo update on Cody, stating that he hasn't suffered a concussion.

In case you didn't know...

AEW EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes faced Darby Allin at tonight's Fyter Fest event. The mind games began almost immediately, as Allin brought in a body bag to the ring with "Cody 1-1" spray-painted on it.

A thunderous Cross Rhodes led to Cody attempting a pin on Allin, but he missed the three-count by a second, as the 20-minute time limit prevented him from winning the match.

Suddenly, Shawn Spears came to the ring and hit Cody with a chair shot to the head. Spears stared at Brandi before making his way out of the ring. A string of wrestlers came out to check on Cody as he bled profusely.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter account has just posted an update on Cody Rhodes. The tweet shows a photo of the back of Cody's head, as he stares at a monitor to watch the show from a backstage area. Rhodes received 12 stitches to contain the opening. Thankfully, he hasn't suffered a concussion and is fine. Here's the tweet posted by AEW:

What's next?

It seems like we are in for a heated rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears. We'll keep you updated as this story develops further.

What was your reaction to Cody getting busted open after the match? Are you a fan of chair shots to the head? Sound off in the comment section!