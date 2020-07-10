AEW Fyter Fest 2020: 5 Surprising Moments From Night Two

It was an incredible night at Night Two of AEW Fyter Fest 2020.

The second night of Fyter Fest was filled with some really impressive matches.

It was an amazing main event at AEW Fyter Fest.

Fyter Fest 2020 was a series of very fun shows. Last week’s show had three title matches. AEW Fyter Fest Night One was a very strong show overall and everyone was wondering how would the second installment fare?

It was a very superior show last night. Fyter Fest Night Two had two standout matches and non-stop wrestling action throughout the episode. I think we all could get used to these special episodes of AEW.

The two nights of Fyter Fest has to be considered a real success and AEW will now shift their attention to Fight For The Fallen.

While I try to figure out why Taz brought back a championship from over twenty years ago, here is my list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW Fyter Fest Night Two:

#5 A Great Night for the heels

It was the last moment before Chris Jericho ends Orange Cassidy's night.

It was strange to see the good guys win every match last week. It certainly raised some concerns if the heels were strong enough in All Elite Wrestling going forward. That seemed to change in a hurry on Night two.

The heels had a great night at AEW Fyter Fest. Nyla Rose destroyed her two opponents while Lance Archer proved that he is a dominant monster once again. The Dark Order took down the former Tag Team Champions, SCU. Chris Jericho was pushed to his limit against Orange Cassidy in the main event.

The Lucha Bros and Butcher & The Blade even pulled off a shocker against The Young Bucks and FTR. It was good to see the heels pull off all the major victories at AEW Fyter Fest. It was surprising but it bodes well for the future of AEW.

