AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 Preview: Chris Jericho faces Orange Cassidy, FTR and The Young Bucks team up

Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest will see Orange Cassidy taking on Chris Jericho.

Can FTR and The Young coexist on the same team tonight?

We are just hours away from Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest. We have a number of big matches on the card, including the match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, which 'Le Champion' has called one of the best matches of his AEW career.

We also have FTR and The Young Bucks joining forces to take on the formidable team of the Lucha Bros & The Butcher and The Blade. Lance Archer is also in singles action against Joey Janela. We also have SCU facing The Dark Order in six-man action.

Chris Jericho gets his hands on Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho has been in the midst of a heated feud with Orange Cassidy in recent weeks. We saw Cassidy and Jericho go at it a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, which saw Cassidy get busted open while still laying out Le Champion. Jericho and Cassidy also got into a bust-up last week while Jericho was on commentary.

Jericho hyped up his match against Cassidy at AEW Fyter Fest on Instagram, calling it one of the best matches he's had so far in AEW.

SCU face The Dark Order on Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest

We have six-man tag action on the second night of AEW Fyter Fest with SCU taking on The Dark Order. Colt Cabana, who looks like the latest member of The Dark Order to be recruited by Mr. Brodie Lee, will also be in the match.

Is Colt Cabana too far gone or can SCU still bring him back away from the dark side? We'll fight out tonight at AEW Fyter Fest.

FTR and The Young Bucks take on the Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade

We have eight-man tag team action

Three of the best tag teams in the world team up tonight at AEW Fyter Fest. FTR and The Young Bucks join forces to take on the brilliant Lucha Bros as well as The Butcher and The Blade. The big question heading in is whether The Bucks and FTR can coexist long enough to win this match.

The Butcher and The Blade are the least experienced of the four tag-teams in this match and will have a chance to prove that they can keep up with their world-class colleagues.

The Bucks and FTR will be the favorite going in, although you can never count out any team that includes Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss' tag-team looks like they could have an exciting future ahead in AEW. However, before any of that can happen, Janela needs to survive his match with Lance Archer tonight at AEW Fyter Fest.

Archer has vanquished every opponent he's faced so far in AEW other than Cody and it will be an uphill battle for Janela to get anything out of this one.