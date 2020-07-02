AEW Fyter Fest Results: Three title matches, Tazz calls out Jon Moxley (Night 1)

Three titles were on the line on night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest.

Tazz cut a scathing promo on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Three titles were on the line on night of AEW Fyter Fest

The first night of AEW Fyter Fest did not disappoint. We saw 3 title matches on the first night of Fyter Fest 2020 with the TNT Championship, the AEW Women's Championship and the AEW Tag-Team Championships on the line.

We also saw MJF and Wardlow take on Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in tag-team action. Private Party were also in action at Fyter Fest as they faced Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle. 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho was on commentary for a majority of the show.

Fyter Fest Opener: Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs MJF and Wardlow

Fyter Fest kicked off with a massive tag match. Both teams started the match well. Jungle Boy looked especially impressive early on, hitting a clothesline. He then went for a hurricanrana but MJF hung on while Wardlow caught Jungle Boy with a massive boot to the head.

Both teams looked in top gear. Jungle Boy hit a couple of suicide dives. Wardlow came back in soon after this and went for an F-10. Jungle Boy replied with a hurricanrana but then got taken out himself.

Luchasauras went over the top rope and took out Wardlow. Back in the ring, Luchasaurus planted MJF. Wardlow and Luchasaurus then took each other down at the same time. Jungle Boy the launched himself off Wardlow's back to hit MJF with a Canadian Destroyer.

MJF took out his Dynamite diamond ring out after this. Wardlow held Luchasaurus in place as MJF went to strike. Lucasaurus fucked and MJF almost struck Wardlow again. At this point, Luchasaurus pushed MJF into Wardlow, making MJF strike Wardlow with the ring by mistake.

Jungle Boy then pulled MJF out of the ring and tossed him into the barricade. Wardlow and Jungle Boy then isolated Wardlow and finished him off, pinning him for the win.

Lucasaurus and Jungle Boy def. MJF and Wardlow at Fyter Fest via pinfall.

1 / 5 NEXT