AEW makes a big announcement on Jon Moxley's status; confirmed to miss Fyter Fest

Jon Moxley's AEW World title match against Brian Cage has been postponed.

The promotion had no other option but to play it safe.

Jon Moxley and Renee Young.

It was confirmed on night one of Fyter Fest that next week's AEW World title match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage has been postponed. The match will now take place at AEW Fight for the Fallen on July 15th.

Jon Moxley's AEW status

Jon Moxley was pulled from the recent AEW Dynamite episode after he informed the company that he'd been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The person unfortunately was his wife, Renee Young.

Many details have since been reported regarding Jon Moxley and Renee Young's condition.

Jon Moxley reportedly tested negative for COVID-19, and it was noted that he underwent multiple tests this past week. Taz even cut an in-ring promo immediately after the official announcement of the postponement, in which Cage's manager claimed that Moxley is just scared to step into the ring with his client.

AEW did a smart job of using the real-life situation to add another layer to the ongoing storyline.

Taz has been absolutely amazing these last few weeks.



Taz has made Brian Cage even more of a badass. #AEW #AEWDynamite #FyterFest



pic.twitter.com/zwY01u3l73 — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) July 2, 2020

Regarding Moxley's status, he has not contracted the virus, and it was revealed that he and Young have been isolating themselves in different parts of the house.

Advertisement

Moxley made the decision himself to not attend the recent AEW tapings to safeguard the health of all the employees and talents.

When it comes to Renee Young, the WWE presenter is said to be doing much better now, and she even made her highly-anticipated announcement recently.

AEW did the right thing by not rushing with the previously scheduled AEW World title match between Moxley and Cage.

Fyter Fest's night two will be headlined by a singles match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. Lance Archer will take on Joey Janela while Nyla Rose will face a mystery opponent.

The biggest match on the card will see FTR and Young Bucks team up to take on The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Brothers.

Private Party will also get an AEW World Tag Team titles match next week, while Colt Cabana and The Dark Order will have a six-man tag team match against SCU.