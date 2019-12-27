AEW News: 3-Time WWE Hardcore Champion to appear on Dynamite Homecoming Episode

An exciting line up on the first episode of 2020

It looks like AEW Dynamite is looking to start the new year with a bang. Former WWE Superstar and ECW Original Taz, will appear on Jan 1, 2020 episode as AEW heads back home to Jacksonville, Florida.

Making a guest appearance at #AEWDynamite in Jacksonville, FL. He is the Human Suplex Machine - @OfficialTAZ!



Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch on @TNTDrama every Wednesday at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/vjL6sTuFom — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019

Taz has already appeared on AEW Dark, doing guest commentary on the Philadelphia episode back in October, 2019. This will mark Taz's first appearance on AEW Dynamite.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation whether Taz has been signed to AEW. Taz had spoken a few months ago about getting back into professional wrestling on Wrestling Inc's podcast. He said:

"It's been several years since I've done commentary in pro wrestling and over time it's something I've missed. Anybody who listens to my podcast, they're not super-shocked as I talked about this in one of my shows about a month ago that I missed commentary. Then it just blew up and truth be told, it was a part of my career that I loved."

The Homecoming episode of AEW Dynamite is set to have an excellent series of matches. They are as follows:

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Lucha Bros and PAC

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Kris Statlander vs. Riho (AEW Women's Championship)

Jon Moxley will also be in attendance to answer Chris Jericho's offer to join The Inner Circle.

Stay tuned for more as AEW Dynamite returns on January 1, 2020.