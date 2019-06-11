AEW News: AEW Fyter Fest Will Stream Live for Free

According to ScreenRant.com, Kenny Omega revealed that AEW's upcoming PPV, Fyter Fest will stream for free on B/R Live.

AEW's first PPV, Double or Nothing was a massive success. Reports suggest that the PPV buy rate range between 98,500 and 113,000 buys worldwide. The numbers suggest something close to 71,000 buys in the US, with "almost an exact 50/50 split between standard TV pay-per-view and the B/R Live streaming service."

AEW Double or Nothing also showcased the debut of Jon Moxley as he closed off the show by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. He was especially brutal with Kenny Omega by throwing him off a poker chip set piece.

AEW Fyter Fest promises to be different as it is a joint venture between AEW and Community Effort Orlando (CEO) fighting game event. CEO is considered one of the biggest fighting game community events.

Kenny Omega was recently at the E3 2019 Expo to promote AEW Fyter Fest. He goes on to say;

Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, Children of all ages, yes...we are going to be streaming Fyter Fest and its going to be live and it's going to be free.

The matches announced for AEW Fyter Fest so far are,

1) Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

2) Cody vs. Darby Allin

3) The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. TBA and The Lucha Bros (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix)

4) Jon Moxley vs Joey Janela

5) Adam Page vs Jimmy Havoc vs Jungle Boy vs MJF

AEW's partnership with CEO looks to be an interesting one. AEW Fyter Fest will also feature the AEW debut of Jon Moxley. It will be held on June 29, 2019, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.