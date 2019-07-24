AEW News: AEW Star posts a touching tribute to his late father, Luke Perry

Rest in Peace, Luke Perry

What's the story?

On Instagram, Jungle Boy posted a very loving tribute to his late father, Luke Perry by climbing and sitting on top of his billboard showcasing his last role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In case you didn't know...

Jungle Boy has been one of the more exciting talents to come out of AEW. His recent matches at AEW Fyter Fest and AEW Fight for the Fallen allowed him to shine in the ring. His recent pairing with Luchasaurus has gotten wrestling fans excited and they could be a formidable tag team in the months to come.

Jungle Boy's real name is Jack Perry and his father was actor Luke Perry. Luke Perry was one of the hottest young stars back in the early 1990s, when he was cast in Beverly Hills, 90210. Recently, he was seen in Riverdale as Fred Andrews. Luke Perry was a known wrestling fan and was supportive of his son's desire to be a professional wrestler.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was Luke Perry's last acting role. Jungle Boy also has a role in it as a background extra. Jungle Boy mentioned that his father was adament about working together and Quentin Tarantino obliged his request.

The heart of the matter

As shown on his Instagram post, Jungle Boy had a camera follow him as he climbed up his father's billboard and sat on top of it. He posted a very touching message alongside the video.

Big premiere tonight. He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it. A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever.

You can watch the video below.

What's next?

Jungle Boy is only 22 and he has a huge wrestling career ahead. While his father didn't get to witness his AEW debut, he will certainly be there in spirit.