×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: AEW Star posts a touching tribute to his late father, Luke Perry 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
165   //    24 Jul 2019, 11:54 IST

Rest in Peace, Luke Perry
Rest in Peace, Luke Perry

What's the story?

On Instagram, Jungle Boy posted a very loving tribute to his late father, Luke Perry by climbing and sitting on top of his billboard showcasing his last role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In case you didn't know...

Jungle Boy has been one of the more exciting talents to come out of AEW. His recent matches at AEW Fyter Fest and AEW Fight for the Fallen allowed him to shine in the ring. His recent pairing with Luchasaurus has gotten wrestling fans excited and they could be a formidable tag team in the months to come.

Jungle Boy's real name is Jack Perry and his father was actor Luke Perry. Luke Perry was one of the hottest young stars back in the early 1990s, when he was cast in Beverly Hills, 90210. Recently, he was seen in Riverdale as Fred Andrews. Luke Perry was a known wrestling fan and was supportive of his son's desire to be a professional wrestler.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was Luke Perry's last acting role. Jungle Boy also has a role in it as a background extra. Jungle Boy mentioned that his father was adament about working together and Quentin Tarantino obliged his request.

The heart of the matter

As shown on his Instagram post, Jungle Boy had a camera follow him as he climbed up his father's billboard and sat on top of it. He posted a very touching message alongside the video.

Big premiere tonight. He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it. A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever. 

You can watch the video below.

What's next?

Jungle Boy is only 22 and he has a huge wrestling career ahead. While his father didn't get to witness his AEW debut, he will certainly be there in spirit.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks The Lucha Brothers Cody Rhodes Jungle Boy AEW Tickets AEW Roster AEW PPV Schedule 2019
Advertisement
AEW News: All Elite Wrestling takes a not-so-subtle shot at Vince McMahon 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Impact Wrestling star set to replace Pac at Fyter Fest 
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Possible update on AEW's Weekly TV Show on TNT 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho wants female Impact Wrestling star in AEW
RELATED STORY
5 Signs that CM Punk could possibly debut at AEW All Out 
RELATED STORY
AEW Fight For The Fallen Results: Jericho bloodies AEW star, Main-event ends with emotional moment
RELATED STORY
5 things AEW is doing right
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest 2019: Ranking each match
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho says they don't need CM Punk; reveals the company's target demographic
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest: 5 Surprises that could happen- Former Impact Wrestling Star arrives, Surprise attack
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us