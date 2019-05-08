AEW News: AEW Wrestler reveals that he got to work alongside his late father Luke Perry in his last Hollywood movie

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 143 // 08 May 2019, 21:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lights, Camera, Action!

What's the story?

According to TMZ.com, AEW wrestler Jungle Boy (Jake Perry) revealed on the Talk Is Jericho Podcast that he got to work alongside his late father in his last Hollywood movie, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.'

In case you didn't know

Jungle Boy is one of the more exciting talents to come out of the independent wrestling scene. As soon as AEW was announced, he was brought into the AEW Roster which includes the like of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker, Allie, Kylie Rae, Joey Janela, MJF, Hangman Page, Pac, Jimmy Havoc, Penelope Ford, and others.

What most people are unaware of, was that Jungle Boy is the son of Luke Perry. Luke Perry became famous on the hit TV show, Beverly Hills 90210. He was in several TV shows and movies, after that, with his last TV role being on Riverdale. He also has a role in the upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This is believed to be his last starring role. He passed away recently on March 04, 2019.

The heart of the matter

Jungle Boy revealed on the Talk is Jericho Podcast that he got to work on the film alongside his father. Here's what he had to say.

It'll be the last thing he'll be in, [this Quentin Tarantino movie]. It's funny, I'm actually in it too. Because he wanted me, I did some extra work, he said, I want you to be in the same film or collection of footage that I'm in and he was really adament about it and I was like...I'll do it, it's cool.

What's next?

It's heart warming to hear that Jungle Boy got to work with his dad before his passing. It's unclear whether Jungle Boy will be part of AEW Double or Nothing. Will he be part of the 21-wrestler Casino Battle Royale? Only time will tell.