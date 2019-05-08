×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: AEW Wrestler reveals that he got to work alongside his late father Luke Perry in his last Hollywood movie

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
143   //    08 May 2019, 21:57 IST

Lights, Camera, Action!
Lights, Camera, Action!

What's the story?

According to TMZ.com, AEW wrestler Jungle Boy (Jake Perry) revealed on the Talk Is Jericho Podcast that he got to work alongside his late father in his last Hollywood movie, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.'

In case you didn't know

Jungle Boy is one of the more exciting talents to come out of the independent wrestling scene. As soon as AEW was announced, he was brought into the AEW Roster which includes the like of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker, Allie, Kylie Rae, Joey Janela, MJF, Hangman Page, Pac, Jimmy Havoc, Penelope Ford, and others.

What most people are unaware of, was that Jungle Boy is the son of Luke Perry. Luke Perry became famous on the hit TV show, Beverly Hills 90210. He was in several TV shows and movies, after that, with his last TV role being on Riverdale. He also has a role in the upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This is believed to be his last starring role. He passed away recently on March 04, 2019.

The heart of the matter

Jungle Boy revealed on the Talk is Jericho Podcast that he got to work on the film alongside his father. Here's what he had to say.

It'll be the last thing he'll be in, [this Quentin Tarantino movie]. It's funny, I'm actually in it too. Because he wanted me, I did some extra work, he said, I want you to be in the same film or collection of footage that I'm in and he was really adament about it and I was like...I'll do it, it's cool.

What's next?

It's heart warming to hear that Jungle Boy got to work with his dad before his passing. It's unclear whether Jungle Boy will be part of AEW Double or Nothing. Will he be part of the 21-wrestler Casino Battle Royale? Only time will tell.

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Young Bucks Jungle Boy AEW Roster
Advertisement
AEW News: Cody Rhodes announces the addition of inspirational wrestler to Double or Nothing battle royal
RELATED STORY
5 opponents for CM Punk if he goes to AEW
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Kenny Omega choosing AEW over WWE could have been a mistake
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Joey Janela explains why he signed with AEW over WWE and provides details on his AEW contract
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion teases move to AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: AEW teases another major acquisition 
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents for Jon Moxley in AEW 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: AEW changes the name of the battle royale at Double or Nothing and reveals new rules
RELATED STORY
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us