AEW News: All Elite Wrestling adds an interesting stipulation to a match at Double or Nothing

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 393 // 10 May 2019, 21:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody and co. are putting in all the work

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is currently in preparation for their first ever show, Double or Nothing, which takes place later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the build-up to the historic DoN show, AEW has now added a special stipulation to their Over The Budget Battle Royal.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling's Over The Budget Battle Royal initially took place at last year's historic All In event, which was also co-organized by then-Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

Cody and The Bucks sold out the Sears Center, an arena which consists of 10,000 seats, as the Elite members absolutely lit up Hoffman Estates in Illinois. The show itself featured wrestlers from various top promotions around the world including Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, Lucha Libre AAA, Impact Wrestling, and NWA as well.

Top superstars such as the likes of Flip Gordon, Jordynne Grace, Brian Cage, Bully Ray, and The Best Friends all competed in the first ever Over The Budget Battle Royal with Gordon coming out victorious in order to earn himself a shot at the ROH World Title later on in the very same night.

The heart of the matter

The Over The Budget Battle Royal, now renamed as the Casino Battle Royal, seems likely to continue as a tradition for both All Elite Wrestling, as Cody Rhodes and co. prepare for the biggest show of their careers.

AEW's Casino Battle Royal will be featuring the promotion's newest signees such as the likes of MJF, Joey Janela, Chuck Taylor, Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, and even the returning Glacier as well. The Casino Battle Royal promises to be yet another exciting bout, considering the names AEW has lined-up for the match.

However, in addition to it, AEW has now also announced and added a new stipulation to the Battle Royal, stating that the winner of this year's match will be receiving a future shot at the newly crowned AEW World Champion. This certainly makes the match more interesting and also gives meaning to the Battle Royal as well.

What's next?

AEW: Double or Nothing will take place on the 25th of May in Las Vegas, Nevada and so far the likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Pac, The Young Bucks, and Britt Baker have all been confirmed for the show.