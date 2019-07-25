AEW News: All Elite Wrestling Executives say the door is open for Arrow star to join the company

What's the story?

During an interview with TV Guide, AEW executives said that Stephen Amell is welcome in All Elite Wrestling once he's done with Arrow.

In case you didn't know...

Stephen Amell has been associated with professional wrestling for quite some time now. He has been in tag team action against and with Cody Rhodes for two different wrestling promotions. He made his singles debut at All In last year against Christopher Daniels, which he lost. But the match was well-received and was also indicative of Amell's wrestling prowess and athletic ability.

Stephen is also the star of CW's Arrow television series which will air its eighth and final season starting in October. He has also starred as Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. His film and TV commitments have kept him from wrestling more actively.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with AEW executives Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, the TV Guide interviewer brought up the possibility of Stephen Amell in AEW once he is done with Arrow. Cody Rhodes responded to the question and said:

Stephen is a wrestler, so we would, I think we'd absolutely. When the time comes, if Stephen needs a home as a wrestler, ever wants to get in the ring, we're ready for it. We got ideas in case he wants to show up. And he's watched every second of what we've done and commented on it so far. So I just wait for the day.

The TV Guide interviewer also mentioned that they will be interviewing him next week and asked if AEW has a message for him. Cody responded with;

Just tell him that, he'll always have a home with AEW.

Hey @StephenAmell: Your friends at @AEWrestling are ready for you when you are 💪 pic.twitter.com/z6Jt8pp31d — TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 24, 2019

What's next?

With AEW TV being confirmed to debut on October 02, 2019, they'll have to pull out all the stops. With the All Out pay-per-view taking place on August 31, 2019, it would be a bonus to have a major TV star set up an angle leading into the weekly show.