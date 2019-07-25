AEW News: Updated details for All Elite Wrestling's weekly shows

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 174 // 25 Jul 2019, 06:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All Elite Wrestling joins weekly programming on October 2nd, 2019.

What's the story?

As All Elite Wrestling has over a month before its next big show, All Out, one big way to keep the promotion on the minds of fans is to make weekly announcements about the promotion and its goals.

After revealing three new matches for the PPV, AEW announced Wednesday that their weekly show will start on October 2, 2019 on TNT. They also revealed many other details regarding their weekly shows and about how things will differ from the weekly show to PPVs.

In case you didn't know . . .

AEW announced its TV deal back on May 15 before its Double or Nothing show took the wrestling world by storm. Since May, AEW has had two other shows, Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen, to keep the fans' appetites satiated until All Out at the end of August.

The heart of the matter

With the announcement of its partnership with TNT announced, fans and analysts alike were wondering several things like when the show would start and how long it would be.

During a media session today, several details were provided by members of the Elite and other stars at the Television Critics Association gathering, also known by the abbreviation "TCA19". Journalist Eric Goldman attended the event and tweeted about several more details regarding AEW's weekly programming. The first comment was made by Cody Rhodes.

"The thing we have to do is not focus on WWE. The thing we're providing is very different. WWE coins themselves 'sports entertainment.' We coin ourselves 'pro wrestling.' I don't think the shows will look or sound like one another."

Rhodes also added that "the more bloody content will likely be reserved for the big events/PPVS, and are not likely on the weekly series."

Brandi Rhodes went on to add that "they are not looking for cookie cutter performers to fill a certain role" and she noted "the diversity of the AEW wrestlers." She also added that "well being is very important to us."

The Chief Brandi Officer reiterated that "they want their performers to be able to spend more time at home and be healthy" when asked about the rumor that AEW was only asking their wrestlers to work one night a week.

Advertisement

Another important detail regarding the name of the weekly series was said to be coming "in the next week or so." When asked about storylines for the show, Cody answered "that the tag team tournament is a big fixture." He added that "you have to listen to the crowd, because you can't predict their reactions and need to lean into that."

Awesome Kong was in attendance and said that she felt that AEW was "incredibly collaborative and ego-free." Nyla Rose added that "she feels heard and that her voice matters - they ask everyone their ideas."

Jungle Boy was also present and added that "AEW was his first big promotion" and that he loves how available everyone is to lend advice and bounce ideas off each other. He also said that he couldn't "ask for anything better."

What's next?

With several details announced to the public, the next things to look out for are more structural details around the show as well as what it will actually be named. Be on the lookout for more information about AEW's weekly show and follow Sportskeeda for all of the breaking news.