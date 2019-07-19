×
AEW News: All Elite Wrestling star reveals who helped him get his contract

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
174   //    19 Jul 2019, 10:18 IST

Kip Sabian was helped by Chris Daniels
Kip Sabian was helped by Chris Daniels

What's the story?

Kip Sabian recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and the All Elite Wrestling star revealed who helped him earn his contract with the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Kip Sabian faced 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW Fight For The Fallen. After an impressive showing from both men, it was eventually Page who won the nearly 20-minute battle.

The heart of the matter

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Kip Sabian. During the interview, Sabian revealed that it was Christopher Daniel who had helped him earn his contract with All Elite Wrestling. Here's what Sabian had to say:

"Chris Daniels. He said in an interview or to a fan in Vegas about how he put in a word for me. Daniels was really instrumental in everything that happened to me over the last few years. Prior to this, I shared a long car journey with him and he was a great guy and gave me lots of advice, tips, pointers.
"That night it was me versus Chris Ridgeway who is one of my best friends. It was me and him in the main event and we were told we could do whatever we want, you've got half an hour, have a great time. So we went out there and it is still one of my favorite matches to this day, it was just so much fun.
"Daniels watched the match, I didn't even know he was going to watch it. He came back and I said 'Hey man, do you have any tips, any advice, any feedback' because that's the first thing I always ask no matter who watched the match, I want feedback because it's always good to get everyone's opinions on that.
"He said 'OK, I think you need to get some color in your gear' and I was like 'OK, sweet. Now what?' and he was like 'Yeah, that's it. Get on TV.' And I was like 'Oh, it's Christopher Daniels. Come on, give me some secret thing that I need so I can get to the top.'"

You can check out the full interview below:

What's next?

The next All Elite Wrestling PPV will be All Out which will take place in Chicago on 31st August, 2019.

We'd like to thank Chris Van Vliet for the quotes.

