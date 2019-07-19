×
5 Huge segments WWE could have planned for the RAW Reunion

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
82   //    19 Jul 2019, 09:42 IST

WWE could have big plans for RAW Reunion
WWE could have big plans for RAW Reunion

RAW Reunion takes place this Monday and more than 35 WWE legends have been confirmed to appear at what could be one of the biggest RAWs of the year. WWE probably has big plans for Monday's episode.

We decided to take a look at some ways WWE could utilize some of the returning legends for some massive segments.

ALSO READ: Full list of legends confirmed to return for RAW Reunion

#5 A legend wins the WWE 24/7 Championship

R-Truth has been entertaining as 24/7 Champion
R-Truth has been entertaining as 24/7 Champion

WWE has done a good job R-Truth and Drake Maverick and the WWE 24/7 Championship. The segments have been really entertaining and we can expect more on the WWE 24/7 Championship at RAW Reunion this Monday.

When the WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced by Mick Foley, we were told that even legends would be eligible to win it. We could see the title change hands between a number of legends at RAW Reunion this Monday, although it won't be surprising it R-Truth somehow wins it back before the night it over.

ALSO READ: 5 Talented Superstars who WWE are totally underutilizing right now

#4 Stone Cold and Kevin Owens hit Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon with Stunners

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens
Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens

This is one of the biggest segments WWE could do at RAW Reunion. Kevin Owens has recently been feuding with Shane McMahon and has repeatedly called out Shane as an egomaniac and someone whose obsession with himself was getting in the way of talented stars in the locker room.

Stone Cold has already been confirmed for RAW Reunion which leaves the door open for a segment involving The McMahons, Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Of course, this segment would have to end with both KO and Stone Cold hitting Shane and Vince McMahon with Stunners.

