AEW News: All Elite Wrestling takes a not-so-subtle shot at Vince McMahon

What's the story?

On Being The Elite, AEW took a not-so-subtle shot at Vince McMahon while Peter Avalon was discussing his current Librarian gimmick.

In case you didn't know...

Peter Avalon and Leva Bates have both been given The Librarian gimmick and for the most part, have been struggling with it. Most wrestling fans have not necessarily taken to the gimmick and the feedback has not been positive. Peter Avalon had his first match at AEW Fight for the Fallen where he lost to Sonny Kiss.

The heart of the matter

In Being The Elite Episode 162, Peter Avalon is seen waiting in line outside the EVP office. Peter Avalon goes in and is seated in front of the EVP's and complains about the gimmick. The EVPs, represented in a POV shot with left and right hands, are aptly named Arthur and Trevor.

Peter Avalon continues to rail against the gimmick. He is told by Arthur (left hand) that the gimmick is gold and Avalon is foolish for rejecting it. Trevor (right hand) calms Arthur down and explains the situation to Peter Avalon.

Peter, we appreciate you coming in here and voicing your concerns with The Librarian gimmick. We do respect you as an artist and a professional wrestler and appreciate your input. However, I must inform you that we've had a team of writers spending hours upon hours crafting the story of The Librarian. And honestly, this is really good s**t.

Avalon reluctantly accepts their explanation and leaves the room. Arthur talks further about Avalon but Trevor sneezes which sends Arthur into a rage.

What's next?

The whole segment is a complete parody of Vince McMahon and his creative process. AEW has taken shots before but this is the most poignant one in recent times. With AEW on TNT fast approaching, expect more segments like this to appear on Being The Elite.