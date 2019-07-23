×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: All Elite Wrestling takes a not-so-subtle shot at Vince McMahon 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
354   //    23 Jul 2019, 19:19 IST

That's some good XXXX
That's some good XXXX

What's the story?

On Being The Elite, AEW took a not-so-subtle shot at Vince McMahon while Peter Avalon was discussing his current Librarian gimmick.

In case you didn't know...

Peter Avalon and Leva Bates have both been given The Librarian gimmick and for the most part, have been struggling with it. Most wrestling fans have not necessarily taken to the gimmick and the feedback has not been positive. Peter Avalon had his first match at AEW Fight for the Fallen where he lost to Sonny Kiss.

The heart of the matter

In Being The Elite Episode 162, Peter Avalon is seen waiting in line outside the EVP office. Peter Avalon goes in and is seated in front of the EVP's and complains about the gimmick. The EVPs, represented in a POV shot with left and right hands, are aptly named Arthur and Trevor.

Peter Avalon continues to rail against the gimmick. He is told by Arthur (left hand) that the gimmick is gold and Avalon is foolish for rejecting it. Trevor (right hand) calms Arthur down and explains the situation to Peter Avalon.

Peter, we appreciate you coming in here and voicing your concerns with The Librarian gimmick. We do respect you as an artist and a professional wrestler and appreciate your input. However, I must inform you that we've had a team of writers spending hours upon hours crafting the story of The Librarian. And honestly, this is really good s**t.

Avalon reluctantly accepts their explanation and leaves the room. Arthur talks further about Avalon but Trevor sneezes which sends Arthur into a rage.

You can watch the segment below from 0:00 to 2:43

What's next?

The whole segment is a complete parody of Vince McMahon and his creative process. AEW has taken shots before but this is the most poignant one in recent times. With AEW on TNT fast approaching, expect more segments like this to appear on Being The Elite.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks The Lucha Brothers Cody Rhodes Vince McMahon AEW Roster Being The Elite AEW PPV Schedule 2019
Advertisement
5 Signs that CM Punk could possibly debut at AEW All Out 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho wants female Impact Wrestling star in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Impact Wrestling star set to replace Pac at Fyter Fest 
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Possible update on AEW's Weekly TV Show on TNT 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho says they don't need CM Punk; reveals the company's target demographic
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Tony Khan reveals the inspiration behind Fight for the Fallen set
RELATED STORY
5 things AEW is doing right
RELATED STORY
Predicting the first title holders in All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW Fight For The Fallen Results: Jericho bloodies AEW star, Main-event ends with emotional moment
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of AEW Fyter Fest: Cody Rhodes' next feud revealed, Moxley brutalizes Janela
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us