AEW News: All Elite Wrestling takes a not-so-subtle shot at WWE

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
1.22K   //    14 May 2019, 06:29 IST

Sir, Can I have my release?
Sir, Can I have my release?

What's the story?

On Being The Elite, Ep. 151, AEW took a not-so-subtle shot at WWE about wrestlers not being released.

In case you didn't know

AEW is gearing up for their first official PPV on May 25 at AEW Double or Nothing. The entire wrestling fan base has been gearing up for it. At the same time, WWE has been criticized by the fan base for poor storylines, inconsistent booking, and poor TV ratings for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.

On Being The Elite, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega have used their YouTube show as a way to showcase various storylines, provide announcements as well as just have a good old time.

The heart of the matter

The Young Bucks and Peter Avalon were having a discussion about a new gimmick that everyone had been competing for. The aptly termed 'The Librarian' has been the centre of discussion in AEW as apparently, as the gimmick has been given to both Peter Avalon and Leva Bates.

After Peter Avalon complains to The Young Bucks about this confusion saying that this isn't what he signed up for, he then asks for his release. The Young Bucks responded by saying that they won't do it as he didn't read the fine print. The conversation concludes with The Young Bucks refusing to give his release:

We're going to send you home. And then, you're just going to collect paycheck after paycheck...You're going to spend Christmas Day at your home...

Of course, Peter Avalon is not unhappy hearing this and is actually quite satisfied with this arrangement.



What's next?

AEW has always taken shots at WWE on Being The Elite. Considering the amount of criticism that WWE is facing right now, it's quite obvious that AEW wants to take advantage of that. With the possibility that their TV show will be debuting in the fall, the wrestling landscape might just be getting better.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes AEW Roster Being The Elite
